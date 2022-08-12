Anonymous donor adds $10,000 for information into arson at Tony's Ice Cream

An anonymous donor has contributed $10,000 to the reward fund for any information that leads to the identity of the suspect related to a fire at Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia, police say.

Gastonia firefighters responded to Tony's Ice Cream at 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. Firefighters found nothing showing from the outside of the business, but after making entry inside the store at 604 E. Franklin Blvd. they could see a fire had occurred inside.

Tony's was open and operating as usual a few hours later Thursday morning.

In a 1-minute surveillance video released by police a person can be seen walking quickly toward the business while wearing a hoodie and covering their face. The person then appears to break a window, put a flammable accelerant inside the building, which ignites. The person then flees the area.

Police say someone tried to intentionally set a fire at Tony's Ice Cream on East Franklin Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

A Tony’s Ice Cream employee who was working inside the business at the time of the arson was not injured, according to police.

Detectives Investigate Arson at Tony’s Ice Cream; Surveillance Video of Suspect Released

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this arson or this suspect to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Callers may remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers is already offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

