Anonymous donor to pay for funerals of all 20 people killed in Tennessee floods

An anonymous donor has agreed to pay for the funerals of all 20 people who died in Saturday's flooding in Tennesse, according to William Brown, the manager of the Humphreys County Funeral Home.

Brown told The Tennessean a man who wished to remain unnamed walked into the funeral home Thursday and paid for all nine funerals the funeral home is organizing.

He said the man also went to other funeral homes in and around Humphreys County to pay for the other funerals.

The donations come as hundreds of thousands of dollars from donors across Tennessee and the nation have come to help after the devastating flooding. Waverly, Tennessee, about 80 miles west of Nashville, was the epicenter of the floods, with hundreds of homes wiped out after 17 inches of rain was dumped in the area.

Among the victims were a beloved foreman of Loretta Lynn's Ranch and two 7-month-old twins swept away by the rushing waters.

A GoFundMe page set up to help cover the costs of the twins' funeral raised over $100,000.

Other donations include $50,000 from the NFL's Tennessee Titans, $50,000 from Regions Bank and $100,000 by local manufacturer Chemours for disaster and recovery aid.

