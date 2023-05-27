Anonymous donors take care of thousands of dollars of lunch debt at Stanly County middle school

Over $4,000 worth of lunch debt at a Stanly County middle school has been taken care of.

North Stanly Middle School said Wednesday it had an outstanding balance of more than $4,000.

Students were being held back from getting their report cards, and yearbooks and participating in some activities. By Friday morning, anonymous donors had taken care of the debt.

“Due to several anonymous donors, the lunch balance at NSMS has been taken care of,” a school official said.

The lunch debt at the school totaled $4,500.

Parents contacted Channel 9 earlier this week, stating their students were being shamed because of the debt.

