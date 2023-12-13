Anonymous donors gift $10M to new Lawrence University, Trout Museum site; renderings released

An exterior rendering of the new building planned for 315 E. College Avenue, which will host both Lawrence classrooms and the Trout Museum of Art.

APPLETON — A $10 million anonymous gift will support the construction of a new building on 315 E. College Ave., Lawrence University announced Tuesday.

“The generosity of the donors is deeply appreciated,” President Laurie A. Carter said in a news release. “It speaks to ... the lifelong connections our alumni have with this institution and their willingness to pay it forward for the benefit of current and future Lawrence students.”

The gift is an important first step in raising money for the construction project, which is estimated to cost $38 million, the university said.

The building on 315 E. College Ave. is the first major project Lawrence has had since the Warch Campus Center was built in 2009. The 120,000-square-foot facility will be mixed-use, with residential space on the upper floors, classrooms on the second floor, and the Trout Museum of Art on the bottom floor. The university and the museum will be joint owners of the new building.

According to the museum's website, the new building is set to be complete in September 2025. Design firm Frederick Fisher and Partners also released their exterior design for the building Tuesday.

The museum described the new building as providing "a simplicity of form" that will "seamlessly fuse the boundary between downtown Appleton and the edge of Lawrence University’s campus."

"The east-facing covered Sculpture Courtyard provides an area for repose and contemplation while entering or exiting the ground-floor art museum," it said in its Tuesday release. "Large, open galleries enable flexibility in programming for short and long-term exhibitions that can flow out into the welcome center and hallways, utilizing every surface as a potential location for artwork and community engagement."

Rebecca Loroff is a breaking and trending news reporter for northeastern Wisconsin. Contact her with story tips and feedback at rloroff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Lawrence University, Trout Museum of Art announce gift, share renderings