Anonymous Letter Tells Asians to 'Go Home,' Threatens Business in Utah

An Asian American-owned business in Taylorsville, Utah recently received an anonymous letter stating that all Asian people must “go home now.” The letter, which was written on March 17, mentions the six victims of Asian descent who were murdered during last month's mass shooting in Atlanta. "Asian's caused Covid 19 and lied about it. China needs to be bombed. All Asian's need to go back to their countries now before more are Asian's are KILLED. All Asian's must go home now. Spread the word or you may die. More people will target Asian's for death,” the letter reads. Detectives with the Unified Police Department are considering this incident as a possible hate crime, FOX 13 reported. “This is an individual telling an entire community that they are at risk. That threatens a lot of people. It’s not right. It’s not fair,” Sgt. Melody Cutler of the Unified Police Department said. “This is no joke. We are talking serious charges." The letter and its envelope are being tested for fingerprints, according to KUTV.

Members of Utah’s Asian American community have expressed fear over the letter’s contents. “The message in the letter is very strong and it is very threatening,” a Vietnamese resident of Taylorsville told FOX 13. “I feel lost because I feel like maybe I don’t belong to either country. I feel frightened because of the message in the letter.” Anyone who has received a letter with the same threatening message is urged to notify Unified Police, especially since copies of this letter might have fingerprints that can help authorities track down the suspect. Feature Image via

