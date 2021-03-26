Anonymous, Racist Messages Sent to Asian American Students in Rocklin, CA
Several Asian American students who attend a high school in Rocklin, California received racist messages from an anonymous Instagram account last weekend. The students, who are members of Whitney High School’s Asian leadership group, reported the messages to the Rocklin Unified School District, The Sacramento Bee reported.
Besides the club's Asian American members, individual students also received anonymous messages on Instagram. The messages all appear to be the same, according to CBS Sacramento. They include an ethnic slur that targets people of Chinese descent. They also claim that these people "aren't welcome at Whitney and y'all know it." District spokesman Sundeep Dosanjh shared in a statement that an investigation is currently being conducted. Anyone from Whitney High School who is found to be part of this incident will be "disciplined." “Rocklin Unified School District is disturbed and saddened by the hate crimes and discrimination members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community are experiencing,” Dosanjh wrote. “Rocklin Unified School District prioritizes anti-bullying, equity, and inclusivity on all of its campuses and is committed to provide a positive, safe, and welcoming atmosphere where students can unite, respect, and celebrate the diverse school community through school events.” Feature Image via CBS Sacramento
