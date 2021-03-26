Anonymous, Racist Messages Sent to Asian American Students in Rocklin, CA

Isa Peralta
·1 min read

Several Asian American students who attend a high school in Rocklin, California received racist messages from an anonymous Instagram account last weekend. The students, who are members of Whitney High School’s Asian leadership group, reported the messages to the Rocklin Unified School District, The Sacramento Bee reported.

  Besides the club's Asian American members, individual students also received anonymous messages on Instagram. The messages all appear to be the same, according to CBS Sacramento. They include an ethnic slur that targets people of Chinese descent. They also claim that these people "aren't welcome at Whitney and y'all know it." District spokesman Sundeep Dosanjh shared in a statement that an investigation is currently being conducted. Anyone from Whitney High School who is found to be part of this incident will be "disciplined." “Rocklin Unified School District is disturbed and saddened by the hate crimes and discrimination members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community are experiencing,” Dosanjh wrote. “Rocklin Unified School District prioritizes anti-bullying, equity, and inclusivity on all of its campuses and is committed to provide a positive, safe, and welcoming atmosphere where students can unite, respect, and celebrate the diverse school community through school events.” Feature Image via CBS Sacramento

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Torrance Police Identify ‘Ultra Karen’, Asks Public for Help in Locating

TSA Full of Naruto References After Finding Ninja Kunai in Bag at Airport

Doctor and Influencer Team Up to Raise $100,000 for Frontline Healthcare Workers

British Model Removed From Pageant Site After Posting ‘FK the Ch*nks’ on Instagram

Recommended Stories

  • New York Deploys Undercover Asian Agents to Combat Hate Crimes

    In an effort to end the violence against Asian Americans, New York City will deploy officers to the streets in plain clothes starting this weekend. The plan, part of a two-pronged approach announced on Thursday, will use an all-Asian team of police officers, according to New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. “If you are going to commit a hate crime in New York City, we will find you,” Shea told reporters.

  • Editorial: They made anti-Asian comments. Now what?

    Two Black women in leadership positions made anti-Asian comments in years past. The question of how to treat these situations calls for a more nuanced response than is typically provided these days.

  • Ted Lieu Erupts at Mention of Harvard Asian-Discrimination Case during Hearing on Diversity

    Representative Ted Lieu (D., Calif.) bristled at a witness for bringing up Harvard’s alleged discrimination against Asian Americans during a House hearing on diversity on the federal courts. “Stop bringing in irrelevant issues, there are more Asian Americans at these Ivy Leagues than in the federal judiciary — they’re unrepresented. These are different issues happening,” Lieu yelled at civil rights attorney Peter Kirsanow. “Don’t bring in these college issues because this is not what the hearing’s about.” Kirsanow said he agreed with the assessment that Asian Americans are “underrepresented” in the judiciary, but argued that his prior point was relevant “based on the fact that there’s been discrimination in the pipeline.” “The perception by the public is we are making determinations on the basis of race — one of the most baleful and anathema consideration we have in the United States because of history. It’s precisely why I say that we must avoid, at all costs, the perception that decisions are being made on the basis of race. And when you look at the correlative, with how decision-making is being made through the admissions process, it appears as if decisions in large part are being based on race.” In November, First Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the argument brought by Students for Fair Admissions, a group representing several anonymous Asian-American plaintiffs, arguing that the university discriminates against applicants of Asian descent and attempts to lower their representation on campus. Students for Fair Admissions filed a powerful certiorari petition with the Supreme Court in February, asking for the Court to rule that Harvard’s admissions practices violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by discriminating against Asian Americans. Kirsanow said he filed a brief in support of the case on Wednesday. Lieu then angrily interjected to tell Kirsanow that “we’re not talking about admissions process. We’re talking about the federal judiciary.” “The reason that you can’t talk about the federal judiciary and you keep going to the college issue is because you know you have no basis on the issue of the federal judiciary,” he continued. “It just needs to be more diverse.” Lieu called it “corrosive to America to have an entire third branch of government in which people were selected on the basis of them being white.” He cited a 2019 report from the progressive Center for American Progress finding that 73 percent of federal judges are white males. Explosive exchange: @tedlieu yells at Peter Kirsanow when he mentions that one of the foremost examples of anti-Asian discrimination right now is at Harvard. This was during a hearing about the need for diversity on the federal courts. pic.twitter.com/q5cDrvSVmL — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) March 25, 2021

  • 'Slap an Asian' challenge has SF police on alert

    SFPD has warned transit agencies to keep an eye on vulnerable Asian American seniors as word of the "challenge" spreads.

  • I’m Asian-American, and I’m hyper-aware of my Asian-ness. Especially now.

    “This should give you a sense of how it feels to be an Asian-American. Or, at least, how it feels to be one Asian-American in particular: Me.”

  • Letters to the Editor: 'I am from Los Angeles': Asian American readers on 'Where are you from?'

    Asian readers share their thoughts and responses to the question 'Where are you from?'

  • Asian Family Who Just Lost Father Gets Racist, Threatening Letter After Funeral

    Authorities in Orange County, California are investigating a potential hate crime after a grieving Asian American family received a threatening letter. Claudia Choi shared that her family received the anonymous letter on Monday, but it was post-marked on Friday, the day her father, Byong, was laid to rest, KCAL9 reports. The writer of the handwritten note celebrated Byong's death: “Now that Byong is gone makes it one less Asian to put up with in Leisure World.”

  • Bus Driver, Kind Stranger Attacked After Stopping Assault on Elderly Asians in NYC

    A pair of Good Samaritans came to the aid of two elderly Asian pedestrians being attacked in broad daylight in Brooklyn, New York earlier this week. "He got angry at me and asked who the f*** you are," the passerby told NBC New York.

  • Tommy Le’s Family Wins $5 Million Settlement for 2017 Police Killing

    The King County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to pay a civil rights case settlement for the death of Tommy Le, 20, who was shot and killed by police in 2017. On Wednesday, the family’s attorneys announced the sheriff’s office would pay Tommy Le’s estate $5 million in a settlement, which is half of what they initially sought in the 2018 lawsuit, according to KIRO7. Both King County Sheriff’s Office and the Le family settled the suit a month before the case goes to trial in U.S. District Court.

  • Los Angeles Vaccination Super Site Closing Just Weeks After It Opened And One Day After Newsom Expands Eligibility

    A little more than a month after opening with much fanfare from California Governor Gavin Newsom, the large-scale vaccination site at Cal State Los Angeles will cease operations on April 11, federal and state officials managing the location announced today. The location was opened in February as an eight-week pilot project, marking a cooperative effort […]

  • Good Samaritan who reported armed man in Atlanta grocery store speaks out

    A 22-year-old was arrested in a local grocery store after a shopper noticed his body armor and weapons and reported it to management.

  • L.A. County is on the cusp of orange tier reopening, but public health officials say it's too early to declare victory over COVID

    Los Angeles County continued to edge closer this week to the orange tier for new COVID-19 infections, reporting a daily average of 576 cases over the past seven days, a 62 percent decrease from just two weeks ago.

  • Fire Captain Charged, Put on ‘Paid Administrative Leave’ for Assaulting Asian Man in Arkansas Casino

    A fire captain with the Bentonville Fire Department has been arrested and is facing several charges for attacking an Asian man outside an Arkansas casino. Bentonville Fire Department Capt. Benjamin Snodgrass, 44, allegedly approached the victim, Liem Nguyen, outside the Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs on the night of March 13, according to KARK. Snodgrass asked Nguyen if he knew he was in America and started pushing him.

  • NYPD adds undercover patrols, combat Asian attacks

    The New York Police Department will increase outreach and patrols in Asian communities, including the use of undercover officers, amid a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes, Commissioner Dermot Shea announced Thursday at a news conference. (March 25)

  • Molly-Mae's XXL hair transformation just set Instagram on fire

    The woman is a literal shapeshifter

  • Rockets coach Stephen Silas sees value in Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk

    Though Houston's trade return for Victor Oladipo was considered underwhelming by many, the head coach pointed out some positives.

  • 17 cringeworthy moments towards women in 2017's 'Justice League' that are changed in Zack Snyder's cut

    Joss Whedon's reshot version of the film has moments that undercut the strength and power of its female characters. The "Snyder cut" fixes that.

  • The 44 Percent: South Beach madness, Boston’s first Black mayor and Hampton House

    The 44 Percent is part of the Miami Herald’s effort to better inform Black Miamians. The weekly newsletter will highlight local and national news and Black culture in South Florida.

  • Police officer given written warning for not investigating threats against woman murdered by husband

    The officer was issued with a written warning after not properly investigating reports made by a woman eight days before she was murdered by her husband.

  • UPDATE 4-WeWork agrees $9 bln SPAC merger to finally get stock market listing

    WeWork said on Friday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm BowX Acquisition Corp, enabling the office-sharing company to complete a stock market listing two years after its failed first attempt. The merger with BowX, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), values WeWork at around $9 billion, a steep drop from the $47 billion the money-losing company was worth in a 2019 private funding round led by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. Later in 2019, WeWork attempted an initial public offering but pulled the plans due to investor concerns over its business model and co-founder Adam Neumann's management style.