An anonymous Reddit user claimed an obscure decade-old song caused his break-up, turning it into a viral meme. But its creator has mixed feelings.

The song went viral after a Redditor said he played it during sex every day for two years. bymuratdeniz/Getty Images

An obscure decade-old electronic song by a Scottish DJ has become a viral meme on TikTok.

It blew up after being mentioned by a Reddit poster who said he played it during sex for two years.

The DJ told Insider he would be "annoyed" if this meme became the "defining" point of his career.

One week ago, "Cbat" was the title of just another song by Scottish electronic DJ Hudson Mohawke, who's released four albums over the course of his 16-year music career.

The once relatively obscure song, which had 300,000 views on YouTube on August 1 according to internet archive the WayBack Machine, is now a hugely viral TikTok meme, and today has 4.1 million YouTube views. It also holds the number one spot on Spotify's global "Viral 50" chart.

All this attention stems from a single Reddit post in which an anonymous user said he played the song during sexual intercourse every day for two years. This led to widespread mockery of the user on Reddit, as well as subsequently on TikTok and Twitter where the post went viral, with users saying that "Cbat," a track punctuated by a drum machine and a repeated sample of a door creaking, is not particularly romantic.

Now, the anonymous Redditor has claimed his relationship ended in a break-up after his girlfriend's family discovered the viral post and Mohawke's song, which was first released on YouTube in 2011 and was "not ever intended to be a sexual song," he told Insider, has become a meme in itself, inextricably tied to the explosively unfolding Reddit story.

But while Mohawke told Insider he finds the meme "funny," he hopes that the internet joke will not become the "defining" or most memorable moment of his years-long music career.

The track first became a source of heated discussion on Reddit after an anonymous user said it was his favorite song on his sex playlist

On September 1, a Reddit user called u/TylerLife, posted a story on a popular subreddit called TIFU, an acronym for "Today I Fucked Up," where users typically detail embarrassing mistakes and anecdotes.

Story continues

As with many other Reddit forums that revolve around people sharing life stories, particularly unusual posts often get screenshotted and shared on other platforms, causing them to go viral. This has led some online users to express skepticism about whether these stories are genuine, or mainly posted for the purpose of getting online attention.

The Reddit post received more than 5,000 comments. u/TylerLife via r/TIFU

In his story, the user explained that years ago, he decided to make a list of songs to play during sexual encounters because he thought using songs to "match the rhythm" with his thrusts would help him "put on a better performance."

He added a link to Mohawke's "Cbat," saying it was his favorite song on the playlist, but explaining that he was "annoyed" by his girlfriend of two years admitting she "hates" the song and that it "turns her off."

"I don't understand why it has taken her two years to tell me she hates that song, it's a good love-making song with good rhythm," he wrote, adding, "The other day we were having sex with no music but I was still thrusting to the tune playing in my head. She recognized this and asked me to stop."

"I usually bust to this song and find it devastating she hates the song," he wrote. "Bust" is a slang term referring to an orgasm.

The post received over 5,000 comments, a much higher volume than other posts on the forum, with the majority of people strongly disagreeing that "Cbat" is an appropriate song to play during intercourse, and others expressing disbelief that the story could be genuine or serious.

"First, you shouldn't be playing the same song every time you bang. Second, it should never be this song. It's absurd that this was even thought of, joke or not," the top comment under the post read.

The post spread onto Twitter and TikTok, where the user's story became a widespread joke

@da.vision3 “none of my other partners complained so maybe its just her” NONE??? ♬ Cbat - Hudson Mohawke

Online users have been discussing the post and expressing sympathy for the girlfriend in the user's story in viral posts on both Twitter and TikTok.

Audio from Mohawke's "Cbat" has now been used in 96,000 TikTok videos and has become a dance trend, with people mocking the user by recreating thrusting movements to the rhythm of the track.

On September 4, the same user posted a follow-up on Reddit amid widespread mockery of his story, saying his post "exploded more" than he expected and was seen by his girlfriend's family, which caused his relationship to end.

"Unfortunately her younger sister recognized this and showed her parents who wasn't happy at all and made the situation extremely awkward," he wrote, adding, "We are over now and I am moving on."

Mohawke told Insider he hopes that his career is not defined by this "fleeting" moment of online fame

Speaking to Insider, Mohawke said he did not expect his decade-old song, which he described as "ancient," to become so widely talked about. Instead, he thought online buzz around the "funny" and "strange" Reddit story would "blow over" by the next day.

Though his song is currently topping Spotify charts, he said he is hesitant to capitalize on its notoriety. "I'm acutely aware of how fleeting anything viral is. So this is great, but I don't believe for a second that it's going to be anything lasting."

Mohawke added that he would prefer to not be remembered or associated with this meme to a more significant degree than he is known for his music.

"My own fear is, I've been putting on music for 16 years or something like that. If this becomes the defining point of my career, I'm going to be really annoyed," he said.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider