Anonymous report of active shooter temporarily locks down Mt. Pleasant Area school

Apr. 5—Mt. Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School was locked down for more than an hour Wednesday morning as authorities responded to a report of an active shooter at the school.

Superintendent Timothy Gabauer said school administrators received a Safe2Say message shortly after 10 a.m. indicating there was "an active shooting in process."

He said the school "immediately implemented its safety protocols, prohibited access to the campus and alerted families that the school was on lockdown."

State police and Mt. Pleasant Borough police assisted school district police to search every room in the building, Gabauer said.

The authorities provided an "all clear," and the lockdown was lifted shortly before 11:30 a.m., he said.

Safe2Say is a system for submitting anonymous tips that are meant to help prevent youth violence.

