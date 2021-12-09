Anonymous threats bring police presence to Oxnard High School

A possible social media threat at Oxnard High School triggered concern on Thursday, with hundreds of students opting to leave campus.

Anonymous threats of violence on social media led to a chaotic situation at Oxnard High School Thursday morning.

The Oxnard Police Department responded to campus to investigate the threats, which caused some students to flee school grounds.

“We’re just making sure everybody is staying safe,” said Oxnard High principal Richard Urias.

So far, the threats remain “unsubstantiated,” according to police Cmdr. Marc Amon.

“We’ve been aware of this for a few days," Amon said.

Urias learned Sunday of a threat against the campus scheduled for Friday and notified police. In response, the police department increased its number of school resource officers from one to six.

“We had a large presence this morning of about six officers,” Urias said. “It’s been pared down to three….Our resource officer is keeping an eye on the perimeter. We are taking additional precautions to be on guard.”

Amon called the increased police presence “an attempt to comfort the parents.”

“It’s not a response to an imminent threat,” Amon said.

A second anonymous message posted Wednesday night warned that the timeline for the threat had moved up to Thursday.

“That screenshot has got shared out,” Urias said. “It created a panic.”

During a nutrition break Thursday morning, about 400 students insisted on leaving campus, according to Urias. Some students began trying to jump fences to leave school.

Students were allowed to leave campus, although there was no lockdown and classes were not canceled, according to Urias. Some initial reports from people at the scene indicated the school had been locked down, but officials said the campus wasn't locked down at any point.

Teens walk by Oxnard High School on Thursday after a social media threat created concerns at the campus.

“We sent out a general alert message to parents asking them to make contact with their child to have a discussion," Urias said.

The source of the posts remained under investigation by police.

Concerns over the anonymous threats trickled to Santa Paula High School, causing a lockdown there for a time.

Santa Paula Police Chief Travis Walker said information about the situation at Oxnard High filtered into the Santa Paula school via a chat group.

"The school district made the call to lock down the campus and has since released the lockdown," Walker said in an email to the Star.

Detectives and the school resource officer from the Santa Paula police agency looked into the matter, he said.

"From our end (we) do not see any evidence of a credible threat to any school in our city," Walker said.

