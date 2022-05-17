Anonymous tip leads to Bedford homicide arrest, police say

May 17—BEDFORD, Pa. — An anonymous tip led to the arrest on Friday of a Bedford man charged with murdering a man with an AR-15 rifle, burning the corpse and then burying the body in Cumberland Valley Township, authorities said.

State police in Bedford charged Derek Edward Ashley Louk, 37, of the 300 block of Louks Lane, with the April 26 shooting death of Tyler John Matthal.

The Bedford Criminal Investigation Unit charged Louk with criminal homicide, murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and related counts.

According to a complaint affidavit, the tipster told troopers on May 11 that Louk shot Matthal because Matthal had assaulted a woman. Troopers determined that Matthal had not been seen for several weeks.

Troopers determined the woman had been living at Louk's residence when they spoke with him on May 13.

During the interview, Louk said Matthal and the woman had an abusive relationship.

Louk said that one day the woman had called him for a ride because Matthal had taken her car keys and went to Baltimore, the affidavit said.

Louk told troopers that Matthal came to his home on April 26, "busted" the front door and dragged the woman outside and threw her into her Pontiac sedan, the affidavit said. Louk said that's when he retrieved an AR-15 rifle and shot Matthal twice, troopers said.

Louk allegedly told troopers that after he shot him, he checked Matthal's pulse and realized he was dead. Louk said he dragged the body across the yard, dumping it into a hole. He said he covered Matthal with tires and doused them with kerosene before lighting them on fire, the affidavit said.

Louk allegedly said that in the morning, he covered the hole with dirt. Troopers said they found the AR-15 under a bed.

The Bedford County District Attorney's office and Bedford County Coroner are assisting in the investigation.

Louk was arraigned by District Judge Kevin Diehl, of Bedford, and sent to Bedford County Correctional Facility without bond.