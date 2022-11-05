Anonymous tip leads to partial remains of 24-year-old California woman missing since January

The remains of a 24-year-old woman missing from Oakley in late January were found Thursday near Jackson Road in Plymouth, according to authorities.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a local resident of the Plymouth area called the office around 3 p.m. to leave an anonymous tip that they found what they believed to be human remains. Dental records later confirmed the remains belonged to Alexis Gabe.

A more thorough investigation of the area was conducted Friday morning with cadaver dogs and the Oakley and Antioch police departments, according to the sheriff’s office. The search uncovered more evidence, although Oakley police said no other remains were found.

Amador County sheriff’s office said all evidence was turned over to the Oakley Police Department and the Contra Costa County County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death.

Oakley police said they identified Jackson Road early in the investigation as an area where 27-year-old Marshall Curtis Jones, Gabe’s former boyfriend, traveled to in the hours and days after Gabe was reported missing.

The police department said since they lack Gabe’s full body, they believe her remains are scattered in various areas.

“Due to the condition of Alexis’ remains, we realize there may never be a full recovery of her,” Oakley police said in a Facebook post.

Gabe was reported missing on Jan. 27 after last being seen at ex-boyfriend Jones’ house on Benttree Way in Antioch the day before, according to previous Bee reporting.

Gabe’s car was found with the doors open and the keys still in the ignition. Nearby security footage showed someone getting out of her car and walking around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 26.

When police tried to arrest Jones for Gabe’s murder in Washington state in early June, Jones charged officers with a knife. Multiple officers shot at Jones, killing him.

Gabe’s father told reporters his family did not want Jones to die.

“We didn’t want him dead,” her father said at a news conference after the shooting. “We wanted him arrested to pay for his sins. We wanted to meet with him face to face. We wanted to look him in the eye and ask him why, ask him, ‘Where is Alexis?’”

In September, Gabe’s family announced an increased $100,000 reward to whomever helped locate her body.

The City of Oakley said there will be no extensions of reward funds for any future remains that may be found.

Gabe’s family has been notified and requests “respect and privacy during this time of mourning,” the city said.