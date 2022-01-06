Would an anonymous tip line for New Bern Police violate your constitutional rights?

Anonymous tip lines aren't anything new, but for they would be for the New Bern Police Department. So, what are the rules for police to use tips in an investigation?

Implementing anonymous tips may be treated with suspicion because the line should be used as an investigative tool, not primary evidence, said Phil Dixon, defender educator of University of North Carolina School of Government.

"An anonymous phone call or an anonymous phone tip is generally not going to be enough on its own to stop or arrest somebody," Dixon said. "There would have to be certain signs of reliability that they usually don't have when it's an anonymous tip."

Questions raised of the anonymous tip line are if the tool violates the Sixth Amendment's right of confrontation clause, which would mean the accused can hear the witness testify and cross-examine them.

Dixon said if the tipster is only providing information and not bearing witness to the crime, but the information leads to a place where police can conduct their own investigation, there isn't a Sixth Amendment interference.

"Additionally, anonymous tipsters do not testify in court, so there is no accuser in the legal sense," said Lt. Donald McInnis of NBPD by email.

Depending on the tip, if there is extensive evidence provided on someone and that was the only or strongest evidence police obtained, a live witness would be needed in court, Dixon said. Anonymous testimonies are not permitted in court.

Police could testify to the context that there was a tip that led to an investigation, but that is mostly likely it. Officers cannot state what the tip revealed in a court session.

The second concern is whether a tip alone is enough to support an arrest, stop or a search warrant?

"To go get a search warrant based on an anonymous tip only, you would almost certainly lose that in court," Dixon said.

An anonymous tip is only a factor to get to search, arrest or seize a possible suspect, but generally is not enough by itself.

"The use of an anonymous tip assists in building reasonable suspicion, but an anonymous tip does not reach the threshold of probable cause to make an arrest," McInnis wrote.

Why the New Bern Police Department submitted the grant for a tip line

New Bern police made a Facebook announcement on Dec. 8, 2021 about their submission to the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Grant Program for $12,108 in funding.

The program supports several areas of law enforcement which include crime prevention and education, McInnis said.

He said NBPD will use the funds to implement Tip411, a software technology that enables anyone with a cell phone to text anonymous tips to law enforcement agencies.

The tips will be received in real time and provide the ability to communicate back to the tipster on a secure network.

McInnis added Tip411 has been used in more than 2,000 communities across the U.S. and the department believes it will enhance and improve community policing efforts.

Dixon said anonymous tips are tough based on concerns of citizen's rights and arrest made just by tips alone.

"If we're instituting an anonymous tips program than we have to both train our officers on how to appropriately respond to anonymous tips," Dixon said. "It provides an outlet for the community to sort of alert police anonymously to things they think are going on. But it's not a free pass for the police to go get a search warrant."

