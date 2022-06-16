Anonymous tip, video surveillance led to arrest in shooting, court docs say

Jun. 16—An arrest in a recent shooting that left a teenager injured was made, in part, because of an anonymous tip and nearby video surveillance footage, according to recently filed court documents.

Michael Pullums, 16, was arrested in May and charged with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony, in connection to a May 17 shooting at Buddy's Mart in the 400 block of North Apperson Way. Police say Pullums shot Jirique Burton, 16, multiple times.

Surveillance footage and an anonymous tip that was made to police led to Pullums' arrest, according to police narratives filed in Howard Superior Court IV. Pullums was eventually waived to adult court.

According to the police narrative, video surveillance from nearby businesses and residences showed a male exit a black Dodge Journey at the intersection of Apperson Way and Jefferson Street and then make his way to the Buddy's Mart. There, he allegedly fired several shots at Burton, hitting him around his left elbow and right and left thigh.

Burton, according to police, told police he was shot as he was leaving the convenience store and had no clue who would shoot him. An anonymous tip sent to police, though, said the shooter was someone who went by the street name of "G-Mikey." That was a name associated with Pullums, according to police, based on information gathered in previous, separate investigations.

Additionally, according to the narrative, an inmate in the Howard County Jail was texting someone, asking that person about the shooting. The person told the inmate that the shooter was "G-Mikey."

Police then surveilled Pullums' residence in the 1100 block of South Union Street and discovered that his older brother drove a black Dodge Journey. A search warrant was requested and obtained, and Pullums and his older brother were taken to the police station for interviews.

According to the narrative, Pullums' older brother told police he was driving his car near Buddy's Mart with his girlfriend, who was in the front passenger seat, and Pullums, who was in the back passenger seat. Pullums suddenly jumped out of the vehicle. Soon after, the older brother said, he heard gunshots.

Police also interviewed Pullums' girlfriend, who told a similar story — that Pullums suddenly jumped out of the vehicle at the intersection of Apperson Way and Jefferson Street after seeing a male with burgundy pants, presumably Burton (police wrote in their narrative Burton was wearing "red or maroon colored jeans"), walking from the Apperson Way Apartments toward Buddy's Mart. Soon after, she told police, she heard gunshots, according to the narrative.

Pullums was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting, and he is currently incarcerated at the Howard County Jail without bond.

He has since pleaded not guilty and has requested a speedy trial. His trial date is currently scheduled for July 22.

