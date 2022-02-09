Anonymous tips lead to arrest in burglary of San Angelo veteran's military memorabilia

SAN ANGELO — Three anonymous tips helped police make an arrest two weeks after a San Angelo veteran's home was burglarized, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Jan. 25, 2022, police arrived to a residence on Lexington Place to a reported burglary. Clayton La Rue, the homeowner and an Air Force veteran of 20 years, discovered his tools, medals and other military memorabilia had been stolen.

Related: 'They took 20 years of his life': San Angelo veteran's medals, memorabilia stolen

La Rue, a Goodfellow Air Force Base Master Sergeant who retired in 2013, posted an open letter to the intruder on Facebook. In the letter, he mentioned the tools were "easily replaceable," but the "military gear you stole from me is much more significant; it can never be truly replaced."

That gear included uniforms and memorabilia from his stations across the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, South Korea and Afghanistan.

"You took everything I had hauled around for month after month over there while I served my country, each and every step filled with sweat and pain," Clayton stated in the letter. "I think the nail in the coffin was stealing my medals. You stole all of my military memorabilia when it meant literally nothing to you and it meant the world to me."

His sister, Selena La Rue, added that he was devastated in a Jan. 27 interview.

"He spent half his life in the military ... it is so important to him and who he is," she said. "It's not fair what happened to him. They took 20 years of his life."

Others are reading: Breckenridge man arrested after outcry of child sexual abuse in San Angelo

As the investigation continued, police found surveillance footage of a maroon Jeep Patriot stopping in the alleyway. A man, who was driving, and a woman, left the vehicle and entered the open garage. They made several trips from the garage to the Jeep, according to the arrest affidavit.

Story continues

The Jeep had damage to the fender on its front passenger side and a "very distinct dirt line," records state.

Two anonymous tips identified the woman, and another tip showed a photograph of a possible suspect involved in "various porch thefts and burglaries" in the area. The Jeep's registered owner identified the two people who used the car, according to the arrest affidavit.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Jeep, driven by the woman, was stopped for a traffic violation. Investigators recognized the Jeep's features as "identical" to the one used in the burglary, records state.

Elizabeth Elaine Usery, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of burglary of a habitation. She remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $35,000 bond as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to online jail records.

Police are searching for the driver in connection to the case.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Arrest made in burglary of San Angelo veteran's home