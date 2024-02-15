Anonymous tips lead to arrests of 2 men suspected of arson in Sacramento State campus fires

Several anonymous tips led investigators to two young men arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with fires ignited Sunday near two prominent Sacramento State campus buildings.

Two men ignited clothing under a metal bench between the Hornet Bookstore and Student Union, the Sacramento State Police Department has said.

Less than five minutes later, both suspects allegedly lit up an unknown object inside of a trash can next to a bus stop on State University Drive. The suspects then walked toward the Alumni Grove along the banks of the American River, according to police.

Sacramento State police received several anonymous tips with information relevant to the arson investigation, campus officials said Wednesday evening in a news release.

Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Sacramento Fire Department on Tuesday arrested the first arson suspect, a 23-year-old man, in the 1900 block of J Street in midtown Sacramento. He was booked on arson and criminal conspiracy charges at the Sacramento County Jail. He was being held there Wednesday in lieu of $50,000 bail, jail records show.

Sacramento State police detectives on Wednesday arrested the second arson suspect, a 26-year-old man, in the 7700 block of College Town Drive, near the campus. He also was booked at the jail, but his booking records were not yet available online Wednesday evening.

The arrests came after Sacramento State officials on Monday sent out online notifications to the campus community about the fires, along with a physical description of the suspects and images captured on security cameras. On Tuesday, Cal Fire issued a news release sharing the same information about the reported arson on campus and the security camera images.

Neither arrested suspect is associated with Sacramento State, campus officials said. Sacramento State police thanked the community for responding promptly and sharing information about the fires.