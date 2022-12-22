Another $1.85 Billion in Military Aid for Ukraine

Michael Rainey
·1 min read

Ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with U.S. leaders and speech to Congress Wednesday evening, the Biden administration announced a new, $1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

The aid package consists of about $1 billion worth of weapons and equipment from Defense Department inventories – including for the first time a Patriot surface-to-air missile system, the most sophisticated air defense system in the U.S. arsenal – along with $850 million in assistance provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which funds the purchase of supplies from manufacturers.

In addition to the Patriot missile system, the aid from the Pentagon includes:

* Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS;

* 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds;

* 10 120mm mortar systems, with 10,000 rounds;

* 10 82mm mortar systems;

* 10 60mm mortar systems;

* 37 Cougar Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles, known as MRAPs;

* 120 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles;

* Six armored utility trucks;

* High-speed anti-radiation missiles, known as HARMs;

* Claymore anti-personnel mines;

* Demolition munitions and equipment;

* Night vision devices;

* Body armor and other field equipment.

The Defense Department said the money provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative will enable the purchase of tens of thousands of artillery rounds of various calibers, as well as rockets, tank ammunition and satellite terminals and services.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted in a statement that the aid package is the 28th drawdown of arms and equipment from the Pentagon, bringing “total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to an unprecedented $21.9 billion since the beginning of the Administration.”

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • Uniper’s $8.5 billion bailout by Germany gets EU green light

    The German gas importer's EU-approved stabilization package involves a cash capital increase of 8 billion euros ($8.50 billion) .

  • Deluge of money for Ukraine puts Pentagon’s top cops on high alert

    The Pentagon’s law enforcement agency is keeping a watchful eye for signs of fraud and abuse in the many defense contracts being awarded.

  • OPEC+ Will Remain Pre-emptive, Says Saudi Oil Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats After House Panel VoteOPEC and its allies have no choice but to remain proactive given the uncertainties that face the market, the Saudi Arabian oil minister said.“The

  • Explainer-What is the Patriot missile defense system?

    Ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Washington on Wednesday, the Biden administration said it would provide another $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including the Patriot air defense system that the Ukrainian leader has said his country urgently needs to fend off Russian attacks. WHAT IS THE PATRIOT SYSTEM? The Patriot, which stands for Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target, is a theater-wide surface-to-air missile defense system built by Raytheon Technologies Corp and considered one of the most advanced air defense systems in the U.S. arsenal.

  • 4 Gas Distribution Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    The near-term prospects of the Zacks Gas Distribution industry look challenging. Yet, systematic investment to strengthen infrastructure and efficiently supply natural gas to customers should drive the performance of SRE, ATO NJR and NWN.

  • Tesla Reportedly to Begin Hiring Freeze and Planned Layoffs

    It’s not just your Twitter feed that’s suffering at the hands of Elon Musk. At least one of the billionaire’s other companies doesn’t seem to be doing so hot either. Tesla has entered a new hiring freeze, and plans to lay off an unspecified number of staff early in the coming year, according to a report from Electrek, attributed to an unnamed source.

  • 'I kept my word to Vermont': Patrick Leahy says goodbye to the Senate after 48 years

    Leahy lamented a turn toward "scorched-earth politics" in the Senate.

  • Report: Several NBA execs believe Trent Jr. is Raptors' top trade candidate

    It's reportedly widely believed among executives that Trent Jr. will opt out of his current deal with the Raptors and become a pending unrestricted free agent.

  • The worst situation with electricity in Kyiv, 60% of transformers do not work

    Kyiv now has the most difficult situation with electricity supply in Ukraine due to damage to networks and equipment: 60% of transformers were destroyed due to Russian attacks. Source: Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of energy supplier YASNO, on Facebook Quote from Kovalenko: "There are no changes for the better.

  • Pastor: Vile nonsense about gay, trans people being normalized. Proud Boy visit a symptom

    Extremists like the heavily armed military cosplayers who showed up to intimidate the “Holi-drag Storytime” are becoming normalized, Neil Elliott writes.

  • Putin says Ukraine losses are 'common tragedy'

    STORY: Putin said Moscow's enemies wanted to see Russia disintegrate and repeated an assertion that it was forced to launch military action in Ukraine due to what he called Western "provocations," an idea Kyiv and the West dismiss as false.The Russian leader said that Russia had over decades sought to build relations with Ukraine in what he called "the new geopolitical reality."Putin was speaking at an end-of-year conference of Russia's top military brass.

  • US to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine

    The U.S. will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for their fighter jets, U.S. officials said Tuesday, as the Biden administration prepares to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. U.S. officials described details of the aid on condition of anonymity because it has not yet been announced.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks plans for Ukraine's president to visit Congress, calling Zelenskyy the 'shadow president' and Ukraine the '51st state'

    Far-right Republicans have opposed billions of dollars of aid the US has sent Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.

  • Zelenskyy’s security in Washington being treated as 'mini-state visit,' sources say

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to Washington is being treated as a mini state visit – one with extraordinary security implications, according to multiple sources familiar with the plans. Hundreds of law enforcement and intelligence officials have been activated and the U.S. Secret Service will be the lead agency as he heads to the White House and speaks to Congress Wednesday. "From the moment he lands and walks down those stairs of his plane, he will have a Secret Service security detail," one official told ABC News.

  • Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Marriage Is Reportedly in a ‘Toxic’ Place Right Now

    Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner might not be seeing eye to eye right now as they navigate their post-political life. Their marriage is reportedly very rocky right now. It’s all falling apart,” a source told RadarOnline. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in […]

  • Judge slams Trump suit aimed at blocking N.Y. attorney general probe

    He warns the former president and his lawyers over case seeking to stymie Tish James' effort to supervise his business empire.

  • ‘We’re Just Meat’: Russian Military Keeps Killing Its Own Troops

    AFP via GettyRussian soldiers sent next door to kill Ukrainians are increasingly getting killed by their own military instead.That’s according to the independent outlet iStories, which on Tuesday released a new report detailing Russia’s deadly mishaps on the battlefield, with drunk soldiers, negligent commanders, and the clumsy use of weapons blamed for the trend.Russian troops have also been caught venting openly to relatives about the dangers they face from their own men in Ukraine.In audio re

  • Russian soldier says they're suffering more losses 'from their own side' than from Ukrainians, including being fired on by their own tanks

    Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are being killed by their own in accidental as well as deliberate incidents, according to multiple reports.

  • Founder of Wagner PMC shows how he "sought meeting" with Zelenskyy near Bakhmut

    Yevgeny Progozhin, a leader of the Wagner private military company, has posted a video of the militants supposedly shooting in the direction of Bakhmut and him offering President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet.

  • Movement of manpower, tanks and equipment spotted in Mariupol

    Mariupol residents have noticed the movement of large numbers of Russian manpower, as well as tanks and other military equipment belonging to the invaders. Source: Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram Quote from Andriushchenko: "[Russian] military is on the move again.