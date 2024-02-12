Another $1 million Powerball ticket is sold in Georgia, officials say. Here’s where

Another Powerball player won a $1 million prize in Georgia, marking the state’s second million-dollar win in less than a week, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Shell gas station in Lithia Springs, about 20 miles west of downtown Atlanta, a Georgia Lottery spokesperson confirmed to McClatchy News on Monday, Feb. 12.

The lucky winner matched all five white balls in the Feb. 10 drawing, results show. It comes days after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Savannah convenience store ahead of the Feb. 7 drawing, McClatchy News reported.

The winning numbers on Feb. 10 were 27, 28, 34, 37, 44 and red Powerball 8, according to Powerball’s website.

Georgia Lottery officials haven’t said if the $1 million winner has come forward to claim their prize.

A winning $1 million ticket was also sold in Kansas, according to Powerball. There were no $2 million winners and no one hit the $257 million jackpot.

The next Powerball drawing is Feb. 12, with an estimated jackpot of $270 million, the game’s website says.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

