Another $100M for AI, why not

Alex Wilhelm and Theresa Loconsolo
·1 min read
0
Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. Here’s the rundown from this morning:

  • Worries about the Chinese economy dragged down Asian shares this morning; the equity picture was more mixed in Europe and the United States. Meanwhile, why is crypto so slow lately? What happened to price volatility?

  • On the earnings front, we're looking ahead to Monday.com, Getty, Cisco, Bill.com and Palo Alto Networks this week.

  • News that Anthropic is raising another $100 million got us talking about a few other AI rounds that are in the pipeline; the gist is that there is a lot of money flowing around AI startup-land these days.

  • Indian electronics manufacturing is making real strides, Mastercard is buying some African fintech, and the better.com SPAC is a go.

It's going to be yet another busy week, so strap in and let's go!

