Another $100M for AI, why not

Worries about the Chinese economy dragged down Asian shares this morning; the equity picture was more mixed in Europe and the United States. Meanwhile, why is crypto so slow lately? What happened to price volatility?

On the earnings front, we're looking ahead to Monday.com, Getty, Cisco, Bill.com and Palo Alto Networks this week.

News that Anthropic is raising another $100 million got us talking about a few other AI rounds that are in the pipeline; the gist is that there is a lot of money flowing around AI startup-land these days.

Indian electronics manufacturing is making real strides, Mastercard is buying some African fintech, and the better.com SPAC is a go.

It's going to be yet another busy week, so strap in and let's go!

