Another 12 arrested in alleged UNH fraternity hazing incident

Mark Hayward, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·2 min read

Jun. 28—Durham police announced on Tuesday the arrest of 12 more people in connection with an alleged hazing incident that took place earlier this year at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at the University of New Hampshire.

They range from ages 18 to 21. Nine are from Massachusetts; two from Connecticut, one from New Hampshire.

They join another 29 previously arrested in connection to the alleged April 13 hazing incident at the fraternity house at 28 Madbury Road in Durham. Police have said they expect to bring charges against 46 people.

The prosecutor in charge of the case, Assistant Strafford County Attorney Emily Garod, said she anticipates bringing Class B misdemeanor charges against all of the defendants.

The lowest classification of criminal charges in New Hampshire, Class B misdemeanors cannot result in incarceration. That also means that the state will not provide legal service to indigent defendants.

"If I had evidence that there was more egregious behavior, I would charge that," Garod said.

The defendants include those who directed the alleged hazings and those who participated, Garod said. No one was seriously hurt, she said.

The fraternity is under interim suspension while an investigation takes place, according to UNH.

The Strafford County Attorney is involved at the request of Durham police, given the high number of defendants and the high-profile nature of the case, Garod said.

Thirty-one have been arrested so far,. The SAE fraternity has been charged with student hazing by the university.

Garod said the arrests take place sporadically, given the off-year status of the university. The defendants come into the Durham police station, where they are served with their arrest warrants, processed and released pending court arraignments.

Arraignments have been scheduled for July 13 and Aug. 10 in Dover District Court.

The most recent arrests involve: Matthew Achin, 20, Mansfield, Mass.; Sean Demarkis, 20, Beverly, Mass.; Michael Dutton, 20, Andover, Mass.; Patrick Haney, 20, Andover, Mass.; Matthew Harding, 20, Lexington, Mass.; Edward Murray, 21, Weymouth, Mass.; Ryan Reisner, 18, Bedford, N.H.; Cameron Avila, 19, Beverly, Mass.; Ryan Burkett, 20, South Easton, Mass.; Brennan Hynes, 18, Bradford, Conn.; Patrick Stafstrom, 20, Cromwell, Conn.; Beau Vernet, 20, Lexington, Mass.

Recommended Stories

  • Bombshell Supreme Court Gun Ruling Opens Up New State Battles

    With restrictions on concealed carry loosened, Democratic-led states are turning to legislative options to limit guns in public.

  • Tiger King baddie Doc Antle to be released on $250,000 bond in money-laundering case

    The animal park owner was arrested by the FBI earlier this month and accused of cleaning more than half a million dollars.

  • Police investigate holdup at downtown credit union

    Wichita Falls Police are investigating the possible robbery of the Union Square Credit Union at 14th and Holliday streets.

  • Alleged kidnapping in Putnam County

    Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 3:43 a.m. this morning, a female arrived at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office to report she had just escaped from being held against her will by her ex-husband.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for sex trafficking

    STORY: British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.Speaking in Manhattan federal court before her sentencing, Maxwell called Epstein a "manipulative, cunning and controlling man" who fooled everyone in his orbit. She said she was "sorry" for the pain his victims experienced, adding, “It is the greatest regret of my life that I ever met Jeffrey Epstein."In imposing the 20-year sentence, U.S. Circuit Judge Alison Nathan said Maxwell “participated in a horrific scheme to entice, transport and traffic underage girls, some as young as 14, for sexual abuse by and with Jeffrey Epstein" – and that Maxwell did not appear to express remorse or accept responsibility.Bobbi Sternheim, a lawyer for Maxwell, said Maxwell would appeal.“Our client Ghislaine Maxwell has been vilified, pilloried and it left little room for her to be treated fairly. Because even before she stepped forward into this courthouse she was being tried and convicted in the court of public opinion.”Maxwell, who is 60, was convicted in December of five charges for recruiting and grooming four girls for Epstein, then her boyfriend, between 1994 and 2004.Her monthlong trial in late 2021 was widely seen as the reckoning that Epstein never had. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting his own sex trafficking trial.Annie Farmer was one of four women who gave often emotional and explicit testimony describing Maxwell as a central figure in their abuse by Epstein.[FARMER]: “Today this is a big victory.”Maxwell's lawyers had proposed she serve no more than 5-1/4 years – while prosecutors had last week suggested she serve between 30 and 55 years in prison, but on Tuesday said the 20-year sentence would hold Maxwell accountable for what they called "heinous crimes against children."

  • Arizona Grandmother Helps Solve Her Own Murder By Capturing Suspected Killer In Photo, Police Say

    An Arizona grandmother and food delivery driver used her final moments to help police catch her suspected killer, authorities say. Pamela Rae Martinez, 60, was able to snap a photo of the man believed to have shot her to death along West Bell Road on Saturday, June 11, shortly after she had completed her last food delivery for the night. Rusty French, 62, is now facing charges of second-degree murder in Martinez’s death after investigators found the tell-tale photo on the woman’s phone, accordin

  • Man eating Big Mac at Texas checkpoint was suspicious. Feds say he was smuggling meth

    Officials found his first bite into the burger “unusual.”

  • Miami gunman who went on racist tirade banned from pretending to be a Navy SEAL

    Joseph Fucheck, a white Miami man who pointed a gun at a Black homeowner and hurled a racial slur, has pleaded guilty, accepted probation and will have to complete the usual array of conditions, such as mental-health counseling, substance abuse treatment and staying away from the victim.

  • Tanner Dashner's dad asks families to 'be able to forgive Tanner and me,' during son's sentencing hearing

    In emotional testimony Monday, the father of Tanner Dashner testified his son knew right from wrong and called what happened 'a terrible mistake'

  • Filipino family attacked at North Hollywood fast food drive-thru seeks extraction order on assailant

    The Filipino American family who was threatened and physically attacked by a man at a McDonald’s drive-thru in North Hollywood, California, last month will seek an extraction order on their assailant. Patricia Roque, 19, expressed her frustration at her family’s ongoing case against Nicholas Weber, who faces hate crime charges, as he refused to attend his arraignment for the third time. “It’s very frustrating,” Patricia told migrant rights advocate Xenia Tupas on June 24.

  • Guilty without pulling the trigger: Fort Worth police officer’s killer faces death penalty

    Officer Garrett Hull was shot while tracking Timothy Huff and two other men suspected in a string of robberies targeting Hispanic-run businesses in 2018.

  • Deputies: Central Florida pastor performed sex act on himself on Starbucks patio

    A Kissimmee pastor who teaches online ministry classes was arrested Monday for exposing and pleasuring himself at a Starbucks.

  • Man paralyzed fellow student who ‘ruined’ his chances of sex with two women, feds say

    The Oklahoma man was recently sentenced to prison, authorities said.

  • Dozens arrested in multi-agency drug sweep in Brockton, Massachusetts

    Dozens of people were arrested Tuesday morning in a massive drug sweep in Brockton, Massachusetts, state and local officials said. Authorities said the multi-agency operation was at least two months in the making and targeted drug dealers who were selling opioids, including fentanyl in Brockton.

  • Video shows NC cop shoot unarmed suspect, call in report, then fire again, lawyers say

    Concord Police said a ”physical confrontation” led to the fatal Feb. 13 shooting. “We watched it in utter disbelief,” an attorney for the family of Brandon Combs says.

  • Courageous Giuliani Says Footage of Near-Fatal Pat on the Back Is ‘Deceptive’

    via Facebook/Rudy GiulianiFormer New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani doubled down Monday on his wildly overblown characterization that he was brutally assaulted by a Staten Island grocery store worker over the weekend, despite security footage showing the man only tapped his back.Speaking to about 200 people in a Facebook Live, Giuliani called the viral security footage “deceptive.” He claimed the pat packed so much vigor it nearly knocked him and a friend to the ground, but he was able to stay upright

  • Gruesome murder, reaction to it highlight violence against women in Egypt

    Video of Nayera Ashraf's brutal killing by a man whose marriage proposal she rejected went viral. A prominent Islamic leader suggested it was her fault.

  • Butler County man facing assault charges, accused of abusing 11-month-old baby

    Jacob Rupert, of Saxonburg, walked into court Monday morning a free man and walked out in handcuffs and headed to jail.

  • ‘Large scale’ Florida bar brawl ends with multiple people knocked out, cops say

    One person was stabbed in the back, deputies say.

  • Murdaugh Saga Gets Even Weirder With New Drug Trafficking Charges

    Joshua Boucher/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty ImagesAlex Murdaugh, the suspended South Carolina lawyer accused of an astonishing array of criminal activity, is facing yet more charges, including drug trafficking.The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday that Murdaugh, 63, and Curtis Smith, 62, had been indicted on two counts of criminal conspiracy including a narcotics count related to oxycodone. Smith, a distant cousin and alleged co-conspirator in Murdaugh’s infa