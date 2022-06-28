Another 12 arrested in alleged UNH fraternity hazing incident

Jun. 28—Durham police announced on Tuesday the arrest of 12 more people in connection with an alleged hazing incident that took place earlier this year at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at the University of New Hampshire.

They range from ages 18 to 21. Nine are from Massachusetts; two from Connecticut, one from New Hampshire.

They join another 29 previously arrested in connection to the alleged April 13 hazing incident at the fraternity house at 28 Madbury Road in Durham. Police have said they expect to bring charges against 46 people.

The prosecutor in charge of the case, Assistant Strafford County Attorney Emily Garod, said she anticipates bringing Class B misdemeanor charges against all of the defendants.

The lowest classification of criminal charges in New Hampshire, Class B misdemeanors cannot result in incarceration. That also means that the state will not provide legal service to indigent defendants.

"If I had evidence that there was more egregious behavior, I would charge that," Garod said.

The defendants include those who directed the alleged hazings and those who participated, Garod said. No one was seriously hurt, she said.

The fraternity is under interim suspension while an investigation takes place, according to UNH.

The Strafford County Attorney is involved at the request of Durham police, given the high number of defendants and the high-profile nature of the case, Garod said.

Thirty-one have been arrested so far,. The SAE fraternity has been charged with student hazing by the university.

Garod said the arrests take place sporadically, given the off-year status of the university. The defendants come into the Durham police station, where they are served with their arrest warrants, processed and released pending court arraignments.

Arraignments have been scheduled for July 13 and Aug. 10 in Dover District Court.

The most recent arrests involve: Matthew Achin, 20, Mansfield, Mass.; Sean Demarkis, 20, Beverly, Mass.; Michael Dutton, 20, Andover, Mass.; Patrick Haney, 20, Andover, Mass.; Matthew Harding, 20, Lexington, Mass.; Edward Murray, 21, Weymouth, Mass.; Ryan Reisner, 18, Bedford, N.H.; Cameron Avila, 19, Beverly, Mass.; Ryan Burkett, 20, South Easton, Mass.; Brennan Hynes, 18, Bradford, Conn.; Patrick Stafstrom, 20, Cromwell, Conn.; Beau Vernet, 20, Lexington, Mass.