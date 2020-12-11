Another 20 House Republicans join Texas lawsuit to overturn election

Texas' election fraud lawsuit is getting more and more support — but not any more evidence.

On Thursday, 106 House Republicans filed an amicus brief in support of Texas' attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in four key states, essentially stripping the win from President-elect Biden. And on Friday, another 20 Republicans signed on to the brief, meaning that nearly two-thirds of the House GOP is openly rejecting the presidential election results. One of those new additions is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who refused multiple times Thursday to say if he supported the suit or even to acknowledge it.

I asked McCarthy twice directly yesterday if he backs the Texas lawsuit. He didn’t respond. The second time, he laughed and walked into his office https://t.co/Yl6rWwjqO2 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 11, 2020

The suit contends Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — four states that flipped from electing President Trump in 2016 to Biden in 2020 — improperly manipulated voting rules, thus invalidating their results. It doesn't acknowledge that several states who have joined Texas, as well as Texas itself, made similar changes by the same methods. And of those 126 House Republican allies, 17 were re-elected using the same ballots and voting rules that elected Biden; Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, who ran for the Senate seat there, had no problem conceding to incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) but also joined the suit.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) on Friday demanded House leaders not seat "any members-elect who are supporting Donald Trump's efforts to invalidate the 2020 presidential election."

Today I’m calling on House leaders to refuse to seat any Members trying to overturn the election and make donald trump an unelected dictator. pic.twitter.com/icTmGKCpuR — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 11, 2020

