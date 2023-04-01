Another 4chan user arrested for threatening to kill Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood

Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a death threat against Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood that was posted on the online platform 4chan.

Tyler Meyer, a 30-year-old California resident, was arrested at his home on Friday by the San Diego Police Department.

Meyer’s anonymous post on the “Politically Incorrect” board of 4chan threatened to kill Sheriff Chitwood, stating “It’s too bad Mike Chitwood isn’t safe now that I’m planning to kill him. I’m going to shoot Mike Chitwood. I’m going to kill him by shooting him to death.”

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The FBI traced the threat and identified Meyer, who initially would not admit to posting it.

However, after being shown an image of the post, he ultimately confessed to writing it.

Multiple firearms, ammunition, and electronics were seized from his residence.

Read: International Speedway Boulevard reopens following deadly crash that killed 3 people, injured 2

Meyer has been charged with making a written threat to kill or injure, which is a second-degree felony carrying a bond of $100,000.

He is currently in custody in San Diego, awaiting extradition to Volusia County.

Chitwood has received multiple threatening or harassing messages following his condemnation of neo-Nazi hate groups and associates that have recently targeted Volusia County and other areas in Florida.

Read: Central Florida could hit record highs this weekend

On March 13, a New Jersey man, Richard Golden, was arrested in connection with a similar 4chan post.

Golden, who is 38 years old, has been extradited to Florida and is being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on $100,000 bond.

Read: ‘A tremendous loss’: Attorney for family of woman killed in warehouse fire speaks out

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.