Another 5-year-old dies after being found in Tarrant County backyard swimming pool

For the second consecutive day, a child has died from injuries after being pulled out of a backyard swimming pool at a Tarrant County home.

More than 40 kids have drowned in Texas so far in 2021.

On Wednesday night, 5-year-old Joel Trejo of Crowley died at a Mansfield hospital after he was pulled out of a pool in Mansfield.

Mansfield police said the incident appeared to be an accidental drowning. Joel died at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Mansfield police did not release any other details of the Crowley boy’s death.

A 5-year-old boy died Tuesday morning, a few days after he was pulled out of a backyard swimming pool at a home in north Fort Worth, authorities said.

The boy was identified as Rayshan Stevens of the Virgin Islands, according to officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He died from drowning and his death was ruled an accident.

Rayshan died at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

A person called authorities about 1 p.m. Saturday and reported that a child had drowned in the 9800 block of Yellow Cup Drive and that CPR was being performed on the boy.

The boy, who was in critical condition, was taken to Cook Children’s.

No other details were released on the Fort Worth accident.

As of July 9, 40 kids had drowned in Texas in 2021, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

As of July 9, Harris County led the state with five drownings followed by Dallas and Lubbock counties with four. Tarrant County had only one death recorded in the state’s numbers, but that number will increase with the deaths of the two children this week.

As of July 1, more than 70 percent of the reported victims were age 5 years or younger, and the majority were found in pools, according to DPFS.

Here are some more tips for drowning prevention from DFPS and Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth:

▪ Young children should know to never get in the water unless an adult is within reach and watching.

▪ Caregivers should create barriers to the pool, such as four-sided fencing.

▪ Don’t lose track of the kids during the transition from swimming to the next activity (a trip inside to the bathroom, loading the car, etc.).

▪ A responsible adult should always supervise children in or around water.

▪ Adults should know CPR and have access to a phone to call 911.