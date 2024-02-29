Another $50,000 Powerball ticket is sold in Georgia, officials say. Here’s where

Another Georgia lottery player won big playing Powerball, officials say.

A winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at American Legion Post 42 in Cartersville ahead of the Powerball drawing on Feb. 28, Georgia Lottery officials told McClatchy News.

The lucky winner matched four white balls and the red ball, marking the second $50,000 win in the Peach State in less than a week. The first was a winning ticket purchased at a convenience store in Savannah in the Feb. 26 drawing.

The winning numbers on Wednesday, Feb. 28, were 16, 26, 29, 38, 50 and red Powerball 6, according to Powerball’s website.

Georgia Lottery officials haven’t said if the winner has claimed their prize yet.

A winning $2 million ticket was sold in New Jersey, results show. However, no one won the $1 million prize or the $414 million jackpot.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, March 2, with an estimated jackpot of $443 million, according to the game’s website.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Cartersville is about 40 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

