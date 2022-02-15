Another 9-year-old girl shot in Houston after robbery victim fired at assailant

KPRC
Tim Fitzsimons
·2 min read

A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was struck by a stray bullet fired by a robbery victim, according to Houston police, becoming the second 9-year-old girl to be shot in the city within a week.

The robbery victim, a 41-year-old man, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Houston Police Department Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said Tuesday that the robbery occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Monday at a Chase drive-through ATM in southeast Houston.

An unknown suspect approached on foot while the robbery victim was in his vehicle at the ATM and robbed him at gunpoint, HPD said.

"The shooting suspect first shot at the robbery suspect, who was fleeing on foot, and then at a pickup truck he thought the robbery suspect had gotten into," HPD wrote in a press release.

The pickup truck was not involved in the robbery and instead contained a family of five. A nine-year-old girl was struck in the head as she sat in the back seat, and the automobile was disabled, police said.

Witness Joe Maldonado, who called 911, described the scene to NBC News affiliate KPRC.

"He pulled over the on the side of the sidewalk there and he sat down with his little girl, and I finally got out of my vehicle to see what was going on. He asked me to call 911, police and an ambulance," Maldonado told KPRC.

The young shooting victim "just started coughing and crying, and she was speaking, but it was in a real low, low voice, and her dad was talking to her trying to calm her down," Maldonado said.

The girl was found unresponsive when officers arrived, the police report said. The unknown robbery suspect remains at large, police say.

The shooting comes after Ashanti Grant, also a 9-year-old Houston girl, was shot in the head last week as she sat in the back seat of her parents car.

In that case, police say a road rage incident led the suspect to shoot at Grant's family's car as they were on their way to the grocery store.

On Monday, Mayor Sylvester Turner urged people to submit tips that may help lead to the arrest of those responsible for Grant's shooting and raised the $5,000 reward for information to $30,000.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Travis County DA dismisses charges against DPS trooper who shot driver who crashed into him

    The DPS trooper shot a man in the back after the man rammed a pickup truck onto the hood of the trooper's patrol vehicle, court documents say.

  • Factbox-Palin case one of several that could lower U.S. bar for defamation claims

    Having lost at trial on Tuesday, Republican Sarah Palin has signaled she could go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court with her libel lawsuit against the New York Times, one of several cases that could challenge the 1964 "actual malice" legal standard for public figures to prove defamation. The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to take up a challenge to the actual malice test in a Florida megachurch's lawsuit claiming it was falsely designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center legal advocacy organization. The church, Coral Ridge Ministries, is backed by briefs from a number of religious and conservative groups who argue that the high bar to prove defamation claims has given media outlets a license to print lies.

  • Man accused of stealing dinosaur claw from Arizona gem show caught selling it, cops say

    The 39-year-old was caught trying to sell the claw nine days later, police told news outlets.

  • 4-year-old girl missing since 2019 found alive, hidden under stairs in New York, police say

    A 4-year-old who went missing more than two years ago was found alive by police on Monday, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York home.

  • Residents in ‘shock’ after convicted sex offender moves into San Diego neighborhood

    Residents in a Southern California neighborhood are concerned for their children’s safety after a convicted sex offender moved into their neighborhood without any notice to the community.

  • Woman stabbed to death in her NYC Chinatown apartment by suspect who followed her into her building

    New York City residents expressed shock and outrage on Sunday after an Asian woman was fatally stabbed by a man with a lengthy rap sheet, which included 27 charges from a single arrest last month. The killing reportedly took place in the victim’s Chinatown apartment at 111 Chrystie St. in the wee hours of the morning, leaving neighbors terrorized and fearful for their own safety, reported the New York Post. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found in her bathtub “bleeding from multiple wounds to her body,” according to New York police.

  • 2 Brothers Raised As Devout Christians Become Neo Nazis, Then Kill Their Family

    It was a tranquil Monday evening in suburban Salisbury Township, Pennsylvania — 55 miles northwest of Philadelphia — when Valerie Freeman called 911 on Feb. 27, 1995. What she'd see across the street in her brother and sister-in-law's home was anything but. "She told us that her nephew, Erik Freeman, would usually stop by her house, basically across the street, every day after school and he had not stopped there. So she went looking for him," Salisbury Township Police Officer Jeffrey Renninger t

  • After retrial, former Marine sentenced to 210 years in prison for raping girls in Cambodia

    Michael Joseph Pepe traveled to Cambodia in 2005 to drug and rape young girls, prosecutors say. A previous conviction was overturned in 2018.

  • Utah Good Samaritan lets homeless man shower in her apartment, he slits her throat

    Talk about no good deed goes unpunished. An attempt at being a Good Samaritan went horribly wrong after a woman let a homeless man into her Salt Lake City apartment to shower, and he slit her throat. Authorities at first did not know what had caused the woman’s injury, receiving only a report of a woman “bleeding heavily,” reported KUTV-TV. But the victim told police she had let the man in. ...

  • Florida Man Accused Of Gunning Down Brother Days After Being Released From Prison

    A central Florida man has been accused of gunning down his younger brother just five days after getting out of prison. Daniel Arthur Redman, 29, faces a series of charges, including premeditated murder, after authorities say he shot and killed his 19-year-old brother Brenden Ray Redman on Jan. 14 in Inverness, Florida — about an hour north of Tampa — before fleeing and taking another woman hostage at a nearby mobile home, according to a statement from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies

  • Man shot 6 times during Shoreline pot shop robbery

    A man survived being shot six times in a marijuana shop robbery in Shoreline, Washington.

  • Man with 44 prior arrests charged with multiple felonies for brutal assault of Thai model on NYC subway

    A man has been charged in connection with a vicious attack that left a 23-year-old Thai model with a bloodied face in New York City last November. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred on the 34th Street-Herald Square subway platform at around 4 a.m. on Nov. 22. The victim, Bew Jirajariyawetch, was waiting for a train home when someone grabbed her from behind, dragged her along the platform, punched her in the face and took off with her wallet.

  • San Francisco Cops Have Been Using Rape Kits To Arrest Victims, DA Says

    The practice could dissuade sexual assault survivors from coming forward, said District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

  • Escapee captured, some Mississippi prison staff suspended

    A Mississippi inmate who escaped from prison over the weekend was captured Tuesday in a county where he had been convicted of murder, and about a dozen prison employees were suspended because the staff waited more than a day to tell the state Department of Corrections he was missing, a department spokesperson said. Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured in coastal Harrison County, department spokesman Leo Honeycutt said. Timely notification of the Saturday escape from Central Mississippi could have been crucial to ensuring the faster capture of Wilson, who was treated at a hospital twice under a fake name for injuries he received while going over the prison’s razor-wire fence, Honeycutt said.

  • The Delphi Murders 5 Years Later: Family Hopes New Information Will Solve Case

    It’s been five years since the Delphi murders shook an Indiana town, and family says they’re still holding out hope that the case will be solved. Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, and Liberty “Libby” German disappeared from the Delphi Historic trails while taking an afternoon stroll on Feb. 13, 2018, as previously reported. The bodies of the two friends were found the next day, about half a mile away. The case garnered widespread coverage, in part because Libby German used her cell phone to capture t

  • Jury Finds New York Times “Not Liable” In Sarah Palin Libel Case; Judge Had Already Planned To Dismiss Claim

    A jury found that New York Times and one of its top editors were not liable in Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit, affirming a judge’s earlier announcement that he would dismiss the case irregardless of their decision. The jury’s verdict was unanimous. As the jury continued its deliberations on Monday, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff told […]

  • Armed man shot by officer in Fairfax County, police say

    Authorities say an officer shot an armed man Tuesday morning in Fairfax County.

  • Man Wanted For Alleged Murder Of His Girlfriend Had Been Tracking Her For Months, Authorities Say

    A Texas man wanted by authorities in the killing of his girlfriend had allegedly tracked her for months before her death, according to new court records. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office issued a murder warrant for Luis Angel Montes, 35, earlier this month in the death of his girlfriend Camerina Trujillo Perez, after Montes went on the run. As law enforcement authorities continue to try to track Montes down, new disturbing details are emerging about what investigators believe led to the murder

  • Elderly man in Oakland Chinatown attacked, son and bystander hurt while helping

    Oakland police said a man was arrested for elder abuse and battery charges in a Chinatown attack on Friday.

  • City man ordered to pay $3.5 million for temp agency fraud

    Tam Vuong, who argued at a recent hearing that he shouldn’t have to make restitution at all, was ordered by a federal judge Thursday to pay what prosecutors had requested - $3.48 million, court documents show.