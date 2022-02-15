Another 9-year-old girl shot in Houston after robbery victim fired at assailant

A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was struck by a stray bullet fired by a robbery victim, according to Houston police, becoming the second 9-year-old girl to be shot in the city within a week.

The robbery victim, a 41-year-old man, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Houston Police Department Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said Tuesday that the robbery occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Monday at a Chase drive-through ATM in southeast Houston.

An unknown suspect approached on foot while the robbery victim was in his vehicle at the ATM and robbed him at gunpoint, HPD said.

"The shooting suspect first shot at the robbery suspect, who was fleeing on foot, and then at a pickup truck he thought the robbery suspect had gotten into," HPD wrote in a press release.

The pickup truck was not involved in the robbery and instead contained a family of five. A nine-year-old girl was struck in the head as she sat in the back seat, and the automobile was disabled, police said.

Witness Joe Maldonado, who called 911, described the scene to NBC News affiliate KPRC.

"He pulled over the on the side of the sidewalk there and he sat down with his little girl, and I finally got out of my vehicle to see what was going on. He asked me to call 911, police and an ambulance," Maldonado told KPRC.

The young shooting victim "just started coughing and crying, and she was speaking, but it was in a real low, low voice, and her dad was talking to her trying to calm her down," Maldonado said.

The girl was found unresponsive when officers arrived, the police report said. The unknown robbery suspect remains at large, police say.

The shooting comes after Ashanti Grant, also a 9-year-old Houston girl, was shot in the head last week as she sat in the back seat of her parents car.

In that case, police say a road rage incident led the suspect to shoot at Grant's family's car as they were on their way to the grocery store.

On Monday, Mayor Sylvester Turner urged people to submit tips that may help lead to the arrest of those responsible for Grant's shooting and raised the $5,000 reward for information to $30,000.