Another accuser comes forward against auto mechanic

Jun. 14—SALEM — A week before he's set to stand trial on charges of indecently assaulting three different women who brought their cars to him for service or repairs, a Beverly auto shop owner was arraigned on a new charge involving a fourth accuser.

Hysenj Baliqi, 62, the owner of Zeni's Auto on Cabot Street, pleaded not guilty to the charge of indecent assault and battery at his arraignment Monday in Salem District Court.

The latest accuser met with police last month to report that in July 2018, she took her mother's car to his garage for service, prosecutor Kelly Waldo told a judge.

She said Baliqi offered her a ride that day, which she declined.

When she went to pick up the car, she said Baliqi told her she wouldn't have to pay for the work and told her that he loved her, then kissed her on the mouth, the prosecutor said in court.

Waldo asked Judge Randy Chapman to increase Baliqi's bail, which was reduced due to the delay in getting the three earlier cases to trial. Those cases involve similar allegations.

She also told the judge that she would like to add this case to the three others that are scheduled for trial next Tuesday, or in the alternative, be allowed to bring it up during the trial.

Baliqi's attorney, Robert Griffin, objected to both requests, saying his client has been aware of the possible new charge but still showed up for court.

Chapman set a $5,000 personal surety on the case, which means that Baliqi would only face posting bail if he fails to appear or violates the terms of his release.

He said the prosecutor could raise the question of when to try the new case next week, before the trial in the earlier cases gets underway.

