Another active weather week is ahead of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Winter Weather Advisories have expired. For the most part on Monday, most will stay dry. We will hold on to slight rain chances for the Wasatch Front and an Isolated chance for rain for St. George.

The bottom line? More rounds of wet weather this week

Most of the moisture on Monday will be limited to central and southern Utah. Temperatures will remain in the mid-40s for the Wasatch Front with a high of 46, St. George will continue to see temperatures in the mid-50s.

By the time we get to Tuesday, we will see scattered showers and snow showers across the Beehive State as another storm system moves in from the Pacific. This will be another mountain snow and valley rain type of event. However, this isn’t all of our wet weather chances this week. Rain chances end for St. George by Tuesday night/early Wednesday.

For the Wasatch Front things look a bit wetter. We will have mainly rain chances through Wednesday. By Thursday, that looks to be a rain/snow mixture. The rain could stretch into Washington County however, St. George could just miss out on the wet weather.

Temperature-wise this week, for the Wasatch Front temperatures look to stay in the mid to low 40s all week with lows hanging right around the freezing mark. St. George on the other hand will see temperatures staying in the mid to upper-50s for the work week. Washington County may even try to see the low-60s by the weekend.

