Another agency has improved Oklahoma's credit rating to 'positive.' What does that mean?

A third rating agency has improved Oklahoma’s credit rating from “stable” to “positive,” which Gov. Kevin Stitt and state Treasurer Todd Russ said Wednesday is a sign their conservative financial policies are working.

Fitch Ratings released its most recent report last week, following earlier reports from fellow rating agencies Moody’s and Standard & Poor. According to S&P, in financial parlance, “stable” means an entity’s rating likely won’t change, while “positive” means a rating might be raised.

"I'm proud of Oklahoma's conservative fiscal policies, and I commend Treasurer Russ for his commitment to keeping Oklahoma on sure footing,” Stitt said in a statement. “We know that Oklahoma is the best place to build a business and raise a family, and having a solid economic track record shows the world that we are in a strong position to face any financial challenge.”

Fitch's updated rating highlighted positive financial trends for the state, such as quickly addressing revenue shortfalls, preparing state budgets using only 95% of projected operating revenues and a pattern of supplemental pension contributions and restoration of service levels.

Oklahoma's financial ratings also updated by Fitch

The rating agency also updated its financial ratings of Oklahoma. Lease revenue bonds issued by the Oklahoma Capital Improvements Authority, Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan obligations issued by the OCIA and lease revenue bonds issued by the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority all received an “AA-” rating from Fitch. That means the bonds are of high quality with a very low credit risk. A rating of “AAA” is the highest and Oklahoma is three steps away from that level. The ratings go as low as “BBB-.”

Fitch affirmed Oklahoma’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at “AA.” Fitch said the one-notch rating differential between the bond rating and the IDR “reflects a slightly elevated risk of non-appropriation of moneys sufficient to pay debt service on the bonds.”

All annual appropriation bonds carry ratings one notch below that of the state's IDR, according to Fitch.

“The 'AA' rating also reflects a low long-term liability burden and Oklahoma's still-sizable concentration in natural resource development industries, which has somewhat limited its long-term revenue growth prospects while increasing tax revenue volatility,” Fitch said in its report. “The state's reserves have been strongly affected by economic cycles in the past. Fitch expects this will continue to be the case for the medium term, although Oklahoma's sizable reserve cushion is now at the highest-ever levels.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Fitch Ratings joins other agencies in raising Oklahoma's credit rating