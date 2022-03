Associated Press

Abby Meyers made the most of her last trip to the NCAA Tournament, giving the Princeton women's team its second-ever win. The Wildcats beat the Tigers in the opening round of the 2019 tournament. “We all grow up dreaming about playing on this stage in Division I basketball in the NCAA Tournament, and for us to finally be here… some of us the first time, it’s a special moment,” the Ivy League Player of the Year said.