President Donald Trump has remained consistent in his messaging during the partial government shutdown.

He wants funding for a border wall to be included in any plans that could ultimately reopen the government.

Democratic leaders have repeatedly said they won't support a plan that provides the funding Trump is requesting, but Trump has said he won't sign a budget deal that doesn't have what he wants.

With the two sides in a stalemate, Trump took Instagram on Thursday to unveil a new "Game of Thrones"-inspired meme.

"The WALL is COMING"

The image features a close-up photo of Trump with the words placed directly above what appears to be a portion of the existing wall that sits between the U.S. and Mexico.

It's not the first time Trump has used the HBO mega-hit to make a political point. It's not even the first time this week.

A "Game of Thrones"-style poster featuring Trump was placed on a table in the Cabinet Room during a meeting that lit up social media. "Sanctions are coming," the poster read.

Both presidential promises are a riff on the "winter is coming" mantra embraced in the popular show.

Trump's use of the poster is intended to highlight his administration's plans to reimpose sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities.

Contributing: John Fritze

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Another 'Game of Thrones'-inspired meme from Trump promises border wall is coming