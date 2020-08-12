Armed suspect taken into custody after a standoff with Fort Lauderdale police

For the second time in three days, Fort Lauderdale police found themselves dealing with an armed suspect barricaded in a home.

Wednesday’s incident at 1100 NW Seventh St., only a mile away from Monday’s similar situation a mile away, ended with the arrest of 25-year-old Merville Vaughn Jr.

Vaughn was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution, police say, and he’ll be held under the Baker Act. Police didn’t state what criminal charges Vaughn will be facing.

