    Armed suspect taken into custody after a standoff with Fort Lauderdale police

    David J. Neal

    For the second time in three days, Fort Lauderdale police found themselves dealing with an armed suspect barricaded in a home.

    Wednesday’s incident at 1100 NW Seventh St., only a mile away from Monday’s similar situation a mile away, ended with the arrest of 25-year-old Merville Vaughn Jr.

    Vaughn was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution, police say, and he’ll be held under the Baker Act. Police didn’t state what criminal charges Vaughn will be facing.

    This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

