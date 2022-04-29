Another arrest made in connection with drug cartel shootout that killed local teacher

Another arrest has been made in connection with a shootout in 2021 that left a beloved Union County teacher and another man dead.

Santana Monique Stewart, 43, was arrested in March and charged with obstruction of justice. She is Steven Alexander Stewart’s wife, who has already been charged in the shooting. Steven is also Union Academy Spanish teacher and coach Barney Harris’s brother-in-law, who was killed in the shootout.

PAST COVERAGE:

On April 8, 2021, Channel 9 learned that Harris and Steven Stewart went to a mobile home park on Wyatt Road in Green Level, North Carolina to steal money and drugs from the Sinaloa Cartel’s stash house.

Detectives said Harris and Steven Stewart broke into a trailer and Alonso Beltran Lara, 18, who was an alleged member of the cartel, showed up while they were inside. Deputies said the men questioned Lara about the stash and when he didn’t give them the answers they wanted, they shot him in the head.

Investigators said that after the pair killed Lara, other members of the cartel showed up and Harris was killed in the gunfight that followed.

Steven Stewart survived the shooting and was arrested days later on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Gar-yon-ded-weh Stepney, 41, who was wanted for months in connection with the shooting, was also arrested in July 2021 and charged with first-degree murder.

Steven Alexander Stewart Jr.

Alonso Beltran Lara and Juan Daniel Salinas Lara

In March, Steven Stewart’s wife, Santana Stewart, was arrested for allegedly providing false statements to investigators, as well as deleting text messages between herself and her husband on the day of the shooting. An arrest warrant said she also picked up her husband after the deadly shootout, but told deputies that she didn’t know anything about what happened and was home that night.

No other details have been released at this point.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at 336-570-6300 to speak with a member of the Criminal Investigation Division or report anonymously by calling Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

