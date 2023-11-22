Another arrest made in connection with kidnapping, murder of Ithaca native Thomas Rath

State Police announced Wednesday yet another arrest in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Ithaca native Thomas P. Rath.

David C. Maycumber, 41 of Newfield, was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and intimidating a witness.

Kidnapping and murder victim, Thomas Rath of Ithaca.

A total of 13 subjects have been arrested for Class A felonies regarding the investigation into Rath’s abduction on May 20 from his encampment in the area known as “the Jungle” behind Lowes and Walmart in the city of Ithaca.

On that day the Ithaca City Police Department received a call to "check the welfare," and at that point, an investigation was initiated with very limited information.

Rath's body was found in a shallow grave in Candor on Aug 3.

Ithaca and state police made a string of 10 arrests, starting Aug. 16-24.

