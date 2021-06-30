Another arrest made in Fort Worth murder case where body was found in car on exit ramp

A 21-year-old Fort Worth man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting in February, when the body of a man was found in a car that was on a highway exit ramp.

Detectives believe suspects followed the victim from the area of Crowley and Sycamore School roads, and then shot him near Interstate 20 in Fort Worth.

The victim was identified as Patrick Boone, 21, of Fort Worth, who died from a gunshot wound to his chest, authorities said.

Ira Bell was taken into custody Tuesday and he faces a charge of murder in the case.

A police report indicated that DaShawn Lamond Williams, 21, also was arrested in the case about two weeks after the killing. Initially, he was taken into custody on outstanding warrants in March, and the murder charge in the Boone case and drug charges were later added, according to the report.

Police responded to the call about 1 a.m. on Feb. 21.

Initially, Fort Worth police believed they were responding to a traffic accident on the exit ramp for Crowley Road off Interstate 20.

But once they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot and was unconscious in a blue Dodge Nitro. The man, who was later identified as Patrick Boone, died at a local hospital.

Fort Worth police have not released any information on a motive for the shooting.