Another arrest made of neo-Nazi demonstrator hanging antisemitic banners in Orlando

On Mon., Sept. 18, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrest of Anthony Altick, 36, for hanging antisemitic hate banners in Orlando. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest over the weekend.

According to the FDLE, the suspect placed those banners along the Daryl Carter Bridge in Orlando on Sunday. This was the second arrest made in Orlando in the last two weeks relating to antisemitic messages in the same case.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 269 this year. The bill “includes provisions that prohibit individuals from displaying or projecting images onto a building, structure, or property without permission,” an FDLE statement said.

It was last week that Action News Jax reported that the FDLE made the first arrest in this case.

“On June 10, the suspects placed banners along the fence without receiving permission, which is a violation of state law,” the FDLE said. “The banners included swastika flags and racist messages that hung directly over I-4.”

The FDLE also said that two outstanding arrest warrants for additional demonstrators who live out of state were in violation of the newly enacted state law.

FDLE Orlando investigated this incident along with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The Florida Highway Patrol was also involved in the investigation.

“The actions by this suspect will not be tolerated in the great state of Florida,’ FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said. “I thank Governor DeSantis for his continued support and our FDLE agents and partners who assisted in this investigation.”

Altick is said to have been charged with criminal mischief.

