Another arrest made in rural Tulare County gang shootout that killed 2, wounded 3

Detectives have made another arrest in connection to a deadly gang shooting in eastern Tulare County, the Tulare County sheriff's officials announced Monday.

Detectives arrested 21-year-old Kevin Serrano of Ducor for his alleged role in the fatal shootout that happened outside the Ducor Handy Market along Highway 65 on Thursday. Serrano was an "active participant" in the shootout and was booked into South County Detention Facility on homicide charges, sheriff's deputies said in a news release.

The gun violence happened after two vehicles belonging to rival gangs pulled into the business' parking lot and almost immediately began firing at each other, sheriff's spokesperson Ashley Schwarm said.

The shootout left three injured and two dead.

When deputies first arrived at the crime scene, they found one victim suffering gunshot wounds. Detectives soon learned that several other people with gunshot wounds had gone to nearby hospitals for treatment and connected them to the crime.

A 17-year-old minor and 35-year-old Jose Palomo were also arrested on suspicion of homicide. Palomo remains in the hospital and is being treated for several gunshot wounds.

Detectives initially arrested 21-year-old Jaan Maciel on homicide allegations but have since determined that he was instead a victim of the shooting. Maciel was released from the hospital over the weekend. He'd been shot multiple times.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 559-733-6218

