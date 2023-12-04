Another atmospheric river to bring minor Oregon flooding, mostly on ‘usual suspects’

The Willamette River reached nearly 19 feet near the Wheatland Ferry in January 2022 during a period of heavy rain.

Another atmospheric river is expected to make landfall Monday night and Tuesday, keeping western Oregon very soggy and bringing some minor flooding.

The system is expected to dump 2-3 inches of rain in the Willamette Valley, with upward of 4-6 inches in the Coast Range and Coast.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service classified the possible flooding as having “minor to moderate” impact and occurring mostly in coastal areas.

“The fact that we’re getting a break in between the events allows time for the rivers to fall back down,” NWS meteorologist Daniel Hartsock said. “Most of our rivers can handle the amount of precipitation we’re going to see, except for the ‘usual suspects.’”

The next atmospheric river is slowly approaching. Expect another round of rain on Monday night - Tuesday night. With warmer temps, melting snow, & heavy rain, river flooding is likely in some areas. Be sure to prepare for any flooding & remember...turn around don't drown. pic.twitter.com/jpgO0l2HSr — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) December 3, 2023

Those usual suspects include the Wilson, Nehalem and Siletz rivers on the Coast, along with the Marys and Pudding rivers in the valley.

Other rivers, from the Santiam to the Willamette to smaller valley creeks, will stay high but shouldn’t overflow or spike back up in a major way, Hartsock said.

“If we had another rain event coming after this one, we’d be more worried,” Hartsock said.

In the Willamette Valley, drizzling rain Monday is expected to turn, to slightly heavier rain overnight and then heavy rain Tuesday. Hartsock said strong winds also could bring scattered power outages as well on Tuesday.

On the Oregon Coast, the heavier rain arrives Monday night and continues Tuesday.

The Willamette River in Salem is forecast to reach about 19 feet, which brings some impact in the Minto Brown Island area.

What about mountain snow?

Ski lovers in Oregon got a moment of excitement this past weekend when major snow started to dump on the Cascade Mountain passes and Mount Bachelor actually opened on Saturday while Timberline ran lifts on Sunday.

The warm rain has made conditions challenging, however. Bachelor closed by Sunday and has moved to a "wait and see" operating status. Timberline closed but is planning to reopen Thursday.

Tuesday’s system also is expected to stay very warm, with snow levels up to 9,500 feet, which should bring additional snowmelt.

The good news is that a cooler system does arrive by later in the week that could bring another foot of snow. Snow levels are projected to rise over the weekend, again, however.

“We have a decent chance at getting maybe a foot of snow above 3,500 feet later in the week, but long-term, conditions aren’t great for major snowpack building,” Hartsock said.

The system could allow high-elevation ski areas such as Timberline and Bachelor to open, but the mid-elevation ski areas will likely have to wait.

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. To support his work, subscribe to the Statesman Journal. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Another atmospheric river to bring minor Oregon flooding