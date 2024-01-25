Another atmospheric river likely to hit Bay Area next week

(KRON) — The wet weather is not over. The National Weather Service said there is a 70 percent chance another atmospheric river will hit the West Coast from Jan. 31 through Feb. 6.

NWS said it’s too early for specifics but warns of heavy rain and high winds as well as heavy snow at higher elevations. Impacts of the weather could cause flooding and downed trees in the area.

KRON4 meteorologist Lawrence Karnow said the potential storm is still winding up in the Pacific Ocean and could make its way straight for the Bay Area.

“By Wednesday into Thursday, into Friday, it just keeps going, and boy, we’re going to pile up with a lot of snow in the high country and a lot of rain down below,” Karnow said. (See radar in video above.)

He added that there is a possibility of “excessive rain,” with San Francisco seeing up to 2.2 inches by next weekend.

The system will move south along the West Coast impacting southern Oregon and California and extend inland to the Great Basin and desert Southwest, NWS said.

