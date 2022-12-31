31

Another atmospheric river to slam California with flooding rain, heavy mountain snow New Year's weekend

What has been a wet end to 2022 is going to get even soggier as another atmospheric river drenches California through New Year's weekend, bringing a renewed threat of flooding rain and heavy mountain snow.

  • Storm brings flooding, landslides across California

    Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada. The atmospheric river storm, a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean, began sweeping across the northern part of the state Friday and was expected to bring more rain through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento. A winter storm warning was in effect into Sunday for the upper elevations of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north of Lake Tahoe, where as much as 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow is possible atop the mountains, the National Weather Service said in Reno, Nevada.

  • 'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California

    A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate into early Sunday. The National Weather Service in Sacramento warned about hazardous driving conditions and posted photos on Twitter showing traffic on snow-covered mountain passes, where vehicles were required to have chains or four-wheel drive.

  • Avalanche alerts issued for some western mountains as heavy snow falls New Year's weekend

    An atmospheric river is bringing heavy snow to parts of the Intermountain West, and that will likely lead to increased avalanche danger New Year's weekend.

  • Update: Evacuations ordered as atmospheric river brings heavy rain to Sacramento area

    A flood warning is in effect for the southern Sacramento Valley and Sierra foothills until 10 p.m.

  • California closing out the year with series of storms

    A Pacific storm will bring moderate-to-heavy rain Friday night through Saturday evening, resulting in the rapid rise of rivers, streams and creeks.

  • Downpour coming to Sacramento as another atmospheric river hits California. Here’s when

    Flood watches are in effect, as another Northern California storm is set to peak this weekend.

  • Surf’s up at Lake Tahoe as atmospheric river slams region

    As the atmospheric river took aim at Northern California on Friday, at least one man saw opportunity and went surfing at Lake Tahoe.

  • 2023 to kick off with another snowstorm for the northern Plains, Upper Midwest

    AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. A storm that crashed onshore in California with heavy rain and mountain snow at the beginning of the weekend will track over the Four Corners region on Sunday before taking a southwest to northeast track across the nation's midsection spanning Monday thr

  • Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain

    Though California's rainy season has defied expectations so far, the pattern will need to persist in 2023 to reverse years of significant deficits.

  • 2023 could start with severe weather outbreak in South

    The new year could start off with severe thunderstorms tearing across the South.

  • Caltrans gears up for rough SLO County road conditions ahead of rain storm

    “Especially with the rain, we hope drivers will be even more careful” on Highway 1 and other routes, a Caltrans spokesperson said.

  • San Joaquin Valley officials, residents prep for possible areas of flooding

    The San Joaquin Valley is expecting its fair share of rain this weekend. A flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service that is set to be in effect until Sunday. Heavier rain activity is expected for the northern parts of the Valley, but that doesn’t mean residents within cities like Stockton and Lodi aren’t on alert. The Botticelli Way neighborhood in Lodi, for example, is no stranger to flooding. Residents say heavy flooding has impacted the neighborhood for the past few years. KCRA 3's Josie Heart reports.

  • How an atmospheric river will affect California's Central valley

    An atmospheric river is set to bring a great deal of rain and snow to California leaving 17 million people under winter weather alerts. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers breaks down what atmospheric rivers are as it is not the first one to hit the Western U.S. this week.