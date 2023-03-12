Another atmospheric river storm to slam California with more rain, flooding
More heavy rain and flooding is expected in California at the start of the workweek as another atmospheric river storm takes aim at the West.
More heavy rain and flooding is expected in California at the start of the workweek as another atmospheric river storm takes aim at the West.
A Northern California agricultural community famous for its strawberry crop has been forced to evacuate after the Pajaro River’s levee was breached by flooding from a new atmospheric river that pummeled the state. (March 11)
As officials assess flood damage in the Central Coast and Central Valley, more rain moves in. Southern California will see rain Tuesday and Wednesday.
A Northern California agricultural community famous for its strawberry crop was forced to evacuate early Saturday after the Pajaro River's levee was breached by flooding from a new atmospheric river that pummeled the state.
Wet, miserable weather continued across huge swaths of California on Sunday as an atmospheric river that caused major flooding flowed eastward and makes way for another onslaught of rain and snow that could yet again pummel the beleaguered region as soon as Monday night. The National Weather Service said the next torrent could exacerbate the severe flooding that overwhelmed the area in the past few days, including a levee failure that prompted widespread evacuations Saturday in farming communities near the state's Central Coast. Across Monterey County, more than 8,500 people were under evacuation orders and warnings Saturday, including roughly 1,700 residents — many of them Latino farmworkers — from the unincorporated community of Pajaro.
As we will inevitably face future storms, here are four things every resident, business owner and government official should know about flooding.
As spring nears, much of Idaho has about a month left of the snowy season.
More than 9,000 California residents were under evacuation orders Friday as a new atmospheric river brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, swelling rivers and creeks and flooding several major highways during the morning commute. (March 10)
From fire to ice, the mountain communities east of Sacramento engulfed in snow are in the teeth of climate change.
Yet another atmospheric river storm blasted into California on Friday, bringing dangerous flooding rains, heavy snow and howling winds.
As record snows saddle the eastern Sierra Nevada, snowmelt threatens to inundate Los Angeles Department of Water and Power infrastructure.
Heavy rain from an atmospheric river storm is leading to an increased flash flood threat from Northern California into southern Oregon.
After a particularly extended stay, the La Niña weather phenomenon that’s persisted for the past three years, contributing to extreme weather worldwide, has finally come to an end.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment has spent a stunning amount of money to build a new kind of performance venue that performers may not want.
The House voted unanimously to pass a bill requiring Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to declassify existing intelligence on Covid's origins.
STORY: Demonstrator Tamir Guytsabry said he was there to speak out against "the dictatorship being established here in the name of so-called law, judicial reform." Miri Lahat called Netanyahu a "crime minister", saying, "He is becoming a dictator and we don't want dictatorship. We want democracy back."Dozens of people dressed in red cloaks and white bonnets in reference to the totalitarian novel-turned-TV-series 'The Handmaid's Tale', while others tried to give police flowers, which were refused. In Jerusalem, a rally also took place with demonstrators gathering near the president's residence. One protester, who gave his name as Lior, told Reuters he believed such reforms should require a consensus by a "variety of [the] Israeli population."Critics say the planned reform will threaten democratic checks and balances on ministers by the courts, with some accusing Netanyahu of trying to escape a legal case against him.Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges that he denies and says the reforms aim to balance out branches of government.
Relativity Space is still targeting this weekend for the second attempt at launching the world's first 3D-printed rocket from Cape Canaveral.
Florida’s proposal signals that the battle over reproductive rights will continue long after the Supreme Court's decision.
Jada Sanders scores on a put-back basket just before the buzzer to give the Eagles the Open Division girls' basketball state championship.
Fans are losing their minds over Pedro Pascal's Starbucks order after the 'Mandalorian' star was stopped and asked to sign an autograph with coffee in hand.
A "technical issue" was causing some Wells Fargo customers to see missing deposits in their accounts, the bank said Friday.