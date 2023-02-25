Another attack at Orange County bus stop early Saturday morning, deputies say

Deputies are warning the public after a person was attacked at an Orange County bus stop Saturday morning.

The attack came just weeks after two women were violently attacked at a different bus just blocks away from today’s attack.

The sheriff’s office tweeted the warning Saturday morning stating the attack happened around 6:15 a.m. at the bus stop on Hiawassee Road and Hennepin Boulevard.

The suspect was wearing a mask and had a gun when he approached the victim, then sexually assaulted her, according to a news release.

SAFETY ALERT: There was another attack at 6 am today, at a different bus stop at Hiawassee and Hennepin. The suspect was wearing a mask and had a gun. Try to avoid walking or standing alone at bus stops, especially in the dark. If you see anything suspicious, call 911. pic.twitter.com/HfbwXLz5px — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 25, 2023

Deputies did not release any other details of the attack or a description of the suspect.

Deputies did not release any other details of the attack or a description of the suspect.

Earlier this month, two women were attacked, robbed and sexually assaulted at gunpoint by a man wearing a mask at a bus stop on Hiawassee Road and River Oaks Drive. No arrests have been made in those attacks.

Deputies have not said whether the two attacks are related.

According to a news release, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office stated, it wants to “make sure that residents in the area will be vigilant about their personal safety,” and assured resident that OCSO does and will continue to have additional patrols in the area.

Deputies said If they receive any more information over the weekend, they will send an update.

