Another avalanche reported 1 day after deadly Palisades Tahoe snowslide, resort says. None hurt

Officials reported an avalanche on the Alpine Meadows side of Palisades Tahoe on Thursday afternoon, just one day after an avalanche killed one man and injured three others on the other mountain of the popular Sierra Nevada ski resort.

The snowslide happened near Wolverine Bowl at about 12:30 p.m., Patrick Lacey, a spokesman for Palisades Tahoe wrote in an email. No one was injured following a search that involved dogs, beacons and probes, he wrote.

Ski patrols had conducted avalanche hazard mitigation prior to opening that area, but immediately closed the Summit Express lift, Lacey wrote.

The lift was opened after the search was complete, Lacey said. Summit Express was scheduled to open at 9 a.m., according to Palisades Tahoe.

Wednesday’s avalanche struck Palisades Tahoe on the Palisades side of the ski resort around 9:30 a.m. It killed 66-year-old California resident Kenneth Kidd and injured three others with non-life threatening injuries on KT-22, an expert-level slope.

The ski resort reopened Thursday morning, though the KT-22 lift remained closed and openings of other lifts were delayed.