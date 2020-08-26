Another Baltimore police officer pleads guilty to federal crimes

BALTIMORE — Veteran Baltimore police Officer Victor Rivera admitted in federal court Wednesday to seizing cocaine from a West Baltimore drug dealer and selling 3 kilograms, or about 6 1/2 pounds, of those drugs to one of his confidential informants for $20,000.

The misconduct happened more than a decade ago, but federal prosecutors charged him with lying about it in an FBI interview last year. In a video conference hearing Wednesday, Rivera, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of lying to federal investigators. With his guilty plea, he admitted to taking and selling the cocaine.

Rivera addressed U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake briefly, telling her he wanted to accept responsibility and “make this right.”

He faces a decade in federal prison and has not yet been schedule for sentencing. After 26 years with the Baltimore Police, Rivera retired last March.