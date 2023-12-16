Another year of battling cedar

AUSTIN (KXAN) – We have reached the time of the year so many look forward to… and so many dread. Why? It’s cedar fever season in Central Texas.

Most cedar counts since the season started have been low. As of December 16, there has been just one day (December 9th) when the count reached the medium threshold.

Meteorologist Rich Segal spoke with Dr. Amin Mery, an allergist with Hill County Allergy and Asthma, who suggested this could be another active season because of the ongoing drought. The warmer than normal temperatures also play a role in how this season will unfold.

There are several over-the-counter medicines and eye drops that will help cedar sufferers during the season, one that peaks with abnormally high counts in late December and January. But for some, those OTC meds aren’t enough. When that happens, Mery recommended seeing an allergists to help overcome the allergies and feel better.

Sinus issues, skin issues, and allergic conjunctivitis (pink eye) are conditions that go beyond sneezing and coughing.

Mery opined asthma could worsen a problem for some — so much so that it could require hospitalization.

His best advice for his patients – and to you – is to have year-round immunotherapy. For those who abstained from this monthly regiment, he recommended prescription drugs as another stop-gap.

