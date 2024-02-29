Another Belleville Dollar Tree store closes for maintenance. How long?

I learned from a reader tip this week that a second Belleville Dollar Tree location is temporarily closed.

Dollar Tree at 2C Bellevue Park Plaza is currently closed for maintenance, according to a sign at the store’s entrance. The sign also refers customers to the store at 5831 Belleville Crossing St.

I called the store and spoke briefly to an employee who was unable to provide details of the temporary closure, including a time frame for when the store may reopen.

An inquiry sent to Dollar Tree’s media relations was not immediately answered.

Dollar Tree at 656 Carlyle Ave. in Belleville also is temporarily closed for a remodel.

That store is expanding into an adjoining suite, adding nearly 5,900 square feet to the existing store.

Alex Apter of Location Commercial Real Estate, which owns Carlyle Plaza, said that the construction will take 3-4 months to complete.

I’ll provide updates if I learn anything new about either location.

Customers can find other nearby Dollar Tree stores in Swansea, Shiloh and Fairview Heights.

For more info about Dollar Tree, visit dollartree.com.