Another big school tax hike — 8% as currently proposed — looms for Paterson

PATERSON — The streak of substantial school tax increases in the city may extend into its sixth straight year.

Officials on Wednesday night unveiled preliminary 2024-25 school budget numbers that could include an 8% increase in the city’s education tax levy. That follows 8%, 11%, 12%, 15% and 14% hikes in the five previous years.

If the Board of Education approves the proposed new increase, that would produce a cumulative 90% increase in the tax levy — the total amount of tax revenue Paterson Public Schools draws in each year — which was $41.45 million in 2018-19 and could rise to $79 million next year.

What did members of the Paterson Board of Education say?

But several school board members on Wednesday night expressed their displeasure with the proposed increase. The district’s tax increase track record came under attack in campaign mailings in last fall’s school election, in which two incumbents were ousted.

School board member Joel Ramirez, one of the winning candidates supported by the anti-tax campaign flyers in 2023, said the administration ought to provide lower tax increase options of 2% and 4%.

“It’s obviously not going to sit well,” Ramirez said, regarding an 8% hike. “There are people watching this meeting and I’m already getting text messages. It’s very, very steep for a community that keeps getting taxed and doesn’t really see what they are getting for this.”

Board member Della McCall cited the district’s student test scores — which are among the lowest in New Jersey — in raising her objections to the proposed hike.

“I don’t want to shake any trees, but when our children are not performing in the area of academics, it becomes a question as a taxpayer — why am I continually paying more into a program that’s not producing for the betterment of our children?” McCall said. “When we have to ask the taxpayers to pay more, we have a responsibility to produce more.”

District faces $26M budget gap

Business Administrator Richard Matthews told the school board that even with the 8% tax hike, the district must close a $26 million budget gap. He said the district is looking at $736 million in expenses and has $710 million in revenue.

Matthews said the district is considering various options for closing the gap, including getting an increase on its projected $536 million in state aid, using a higher amount of its cash reserves in the budget, and saving money on employee health benefits.

Matthews told the board that the district had gone almost 20 years without raising education taxes — during a time the state had control of Paterson schools — before the recent series of hikes. Matthews said the proposed $79 million Paterson school tax levy should be $125 million, based on the state’s “fair share” formula.

But board member Eddie Gonzalez said Paterson taxpayers would not be able to afford a $125 million total tax levy. Ramirez said that even though the district had not raised taxes in the past, it was still “spending money we probably should not have been spending.”

Matthews said the school board has until March 20 to approve a preliminary budget.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ school budget proposal includes 8% tax levy hike