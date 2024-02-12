Another big storm may be headed to Southern California

After a chilly start to the week on Monday, Southern Californians could be bracing for more wet weather this weekend.

A frost advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday for parts of the Santa Clarita Valley, Ojai Valley, Calabasas and Agoura Hills for temperatures as low as 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

A frost advisory was also issued for parts of San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties for temperatures between 30 and 36 degrees until 8 a.m. Monday.

Forecast models show a chance of rain on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (KTLA)

Afternoon highs are expected to return to about average during the middle of the week.

We also expect to see plenty of sunshine through Friday but that could all change when we get to the weekend.

By Saturday night and into Sunday morning, the KTLA Storm Tracker shows a chance of rain moving into the region.

Monday will bring possibility of heavy rain, according to KTLA 5 News Meteorologist Henry DiCarlo.

“Looks like a little bit of that atmospheric component,” Henry said.

The weather models still disagree as to the timing and amount of rainfall though.

“As the week develops and we get closer to the weekend. We will be able to pinpoint whether we increase the amount of rain and the timing of it, or if we see most of that rain falling to the north of us,” Henry said.

The big question is the atmospheric river.

“If we tap into that, we could be looking at a setup like the storm system we just came out of. Maybe not as much rain but one of those systems that lingers for a few days,” Henry said.

Tapping into the atmospheric river could mean rain continuing into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

A powerful storm earlier this month broke several records and brought nearly 15 inches of rain to parts of Los Angeles County.

