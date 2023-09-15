Another Biloxi casino suffers cyberattack as hackers access customer loyalty database

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and Harrah’s Gulf Coast Biloxi are open and working around computer issues as their parent companies continue to deal with cyberattacks.

Caesars Entertainment said Thursday in a filing with the Security and Exchange Commission that it recently discovered suspicious activity following an attack on an outsourced support vendor used by the company.

The parent company of Harrah’s Gulf Coast on Sept.7 said it determined the attacker got a copy of the company’s loyalty program database. Caesars Entertainment has one of the largest customer databases of any casino company.

Caesars said its casinos and online gambling program were not impacted, but the attack may have exposed customers’ driver’s license numbers and social security numbers.

“We have no evidence to date that any member passwords/PINs, bank account information or payment card information were acquired by the unauthorized actor,” Caesars said, and has seen no evidence the data was shared.

The company is offering credit monitoring and identity theft protection to all loyalty club members who call 888-652-1580 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays. Customers will be notified affected by the hack.

Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi is one of the Caesars Entertainment casinos that may have been seen customer information revealed in a cyberattack. John Fitzhugh/Sun Herald

Caesars said it doesn’t know the costs of the attack.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal cited sources who said the company already paid tens of millions of dollars to the hackers.

MGM update

MGM Resorts International, parent company of the Beau Rivage in Biloxi, said Friday its website is back online and operating in a limited capacity.

The company posted answers to frequently asked questions and said it would post updates to the MGM Resorts Twitter handle.

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi is working around technology issues as its parent company deals with a cyberattack. Julian Brunt/Sun Herald file

Reservations for restaurants, entertainment and the spa can be booked on the company website and mobile app.

MGM announced the cyberattack on Monday and said its Website, email and electronic key entry to hotel rooms were among the systems taken down.

Systems were put in place to work around these disruptions, the company said.