Another black bear has been found wandering in Dartmouth. See the security camera footage.

Beware bears again — another black bear has been spotted roaming around Greater Fall River.

A resident of North Dartmouth near the Fall River border shared with The Herald News footage from a Ring security camera taken Monday just before 10 p.m. It shows what appears to be a small black bear roaming through the property; the bear wanders past the property owner’s car, approaches the house, then enters a wooded area.

At least one bear — possibly multiple animals — were discovered in Fall River’s North End and Dartmouth in May.

A dispatcher from Massachusetts Environmental Police said this recent sighting was not reported. Officials from the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife did not yet respond to a request for comment.

The bear could be looking for one last snack before the winter — according to MassWildlife, black bears can enter hibernation around mid-December. However, the department notes: “If food is available throughout the winter, males, lone females that are not pregnant, and females with yearlings may be active during the winter. Bears are not true hibernators — they can rouse easily.”

A resident of North Dartmouth shared footage from a security camera showing a small bear roaming around their property on Dec. 11, 2023.

Recent bear sightings in Southeastern Massachusetts

According to MassWildlife, about 4,500 black bears live in Massachusetts, but they are not common to southeastern Massachusetts. They typically live and breed in the western part of the state, but their territory has been slowly expanding eastward in recent years.

Taunton residents spotted a black bear cub in residential neighborhoods in May, caught on house surveillance cameras walking along sidewalks and driveways, roaming through property and looking in trash barrels. In 2022, a black bear was seen on the median of Interstate 495 in Middleboro, and had to be euthanized after being struck by a car; other bear sightings in Brockton drew warnings to secure trash outdoors. And in 2021, a black bear nicknamed Boo Boo was seen in Attleboro, Taunton and as far east as Cape Cod.

Bears that wander into this part of the state are typically not captured and transported unless they become a threat, but instead monitored and encouraged to leave by removing their access to food.

A map tracking the range of Massachusetts' black bear population. Since the 1970s, the total number of bears has grown and are slowly expanding farther east.

How do you stay safe, and what should you do if you see a black bear?

If you see the bear, do not attempt to approach it . Call the Massachusetts Environmental Police at 800-632-8075. In the event of an emergency, dial 911.

Bears are wary of humans. If you see it, yell, clap, bang pots and pans, or make loud noises to frighten the bear — it will most likely leave, as well as any cubs that are with it.

Do not attempt to shoot the bear.

Do not leave any small pets unattended outside.

Consider attaching bells or other noisemakers to your pet's collar if outside — if the bear is nearby, it may hear the unfamiliar noise and keep away.

Don't give it a food source: take down bird feeders, don't leave pet food outdoors, and keep your trash barrels closed and secure.

If you keep any beehives or live chickens outside, secure them behind an electrified fence.

