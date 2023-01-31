Another Black man killed by police, another RI vigil marks the loss — this time in Memphis

PROVIDENCE − A small crowd gathered at the south steps of the State House on Monday night to remember a Black man killed by police officers.

This time his name was Tyre Nichols, beaten in Memphis by five police officers on Jan. 7 and dying of his injuries three days later. Others have suffered similar fates. George Floyd, who died with a knee on his neck. Eric Garner, who died with an arm around his neck.

While the names and the places change, the end result is the same, a series of speakers said at a vigil gathered by the Black Lives Matter RI political action committee to remember this Black man from Memphis.

Jim Vincent, immediate past president of the Providence branch of the NAACP, said he was on the State House steps yet again calling for the General Assembly to repeal the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights. Had Nichols been killed in Rhode Island, the five officers charged with his death would have been put on paid leave instead of being fired immediately, Vincent said.

Harrison Tuttle, executive director of Black Lives Matter RI, the organizers of Monday evening's candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols, addresses the gathering as he stands with community, religious and political leaders at the State House.

Rhode Island is among only 14 states that maintain a bill of rights for law enforcement officers, and the only state in New England, he said.

"The time is now, and now is the time," he said.

Former state Sen. Cynthia Mendes said she had been in contact with Memphis City Council Member J.B. Smiley and urged those assembled to sign up to call and to email their support when the time comes.

State Sen. Tiara Mack, who sponsored a bill to repeal the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights, said the killings are not the only violence experienced in the community.

A lack of a living wage, a deficit of affordable housing, forcing people to live outside in the cold, are all forms of violence and are perpetuated, she said.

Patricia Poitevien of Barrington stands with her sons Noah LeBlanc, left, and Julien LeBlanc as they listen to speakers at Monday evening's candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols.

For former state Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell, Nichols' death was a reminder of the instructions she still gives to her grown sons, like telling her tallest, 6'3", when he was in school to not stand too close to white teachers so as not to intimidate them.

"This is the burden on Black mothers," she said.

Nichols was just trying to get home when he was stopped, she said, calling to the audience.

"What was he trying to do?" she called.

"Get home," the crowd responded.

What happened to Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023

Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after at least five Memphis police officers beat him following a traffic stop. Five officers were fired on Jan. 20, then indicted a week later on charges of second-degree murder, assault and kidnapping. The Police Department released videos from the incident on Jan. 27.

The videos show Memphis police officers brutally beating Nichols, shouting expletives and using pepper spray and a baton on him while he called out for his mother. Police struck Nichols at least 13 times, kicking his face, side and head, punching his head and chest, and striking him with a baton. Three released videos came from officers' body cameras and another came from a pole-mounted surveillance camera on the street.

After the beating, as Nichols sat propped up against a police car moaning in pain, the officers gathered nearby, calling Nichols names, checking on each other and laughing. Nichols, an avid skateboarder and FedEx worker who had a 4-year-old son, was hospitalized in critical condition after he was beaten.

The vigil for Nichols came the same day as news broke that a sixth police officer was placed on leave in connection with his death.

