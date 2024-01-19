Another blast of arctic air is coming to NC. Here’s how cold it will get in the Triangle

The northern mountains got another layer of snow Friday as an Arctic blast arrived in North Carolina, sending temperatures plunging across the state and residents looking for things to do inside through a biting-cold weekend.

Here’s the forecast.

This weekend: Cold and getting colder

▪ Friday: The leading edge of a cold front that’s affecting much of the country arrived in western North Carolina before noon on Friday. The mid-day temperature in Boone was 25 degrees — 11 degrees with the wind chill — and snow was falling, with accumulations of up to 5 inches total possible by late Friday night.

Meanwhile, in Raleigh, it was 52 degrees at noon, but forecasters said the temperature would drop to 40 degrees by 5 p.m. and hit 29 degrees overnight. Windy conditions through Friday afternoon made it feel even cooler.

▪ Saturday will be the big chill, with an expected high of just 33 degrees and a low of 19 degrees Saturday night. That’s cold, but well above the record low maximum temperature set for the day, which was 17 degrees in 1985.

▪ Sunday will be only slightly better, with a high of 39 degrees. The low Sunday night is expected to be 18 degrees.

Both days are expected to be sunny.

White flag shelters still open

Managers of shelters in Raleigh and Durham have issued “white flag” alerts, meaning extra space will be available to accommodate people who need to get out of the cold to stay safe.

Shelters open at 5 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. unless weather conditions dictate otherwise.





In Raleigh, the shelter for males is at 401 W. Cabarrus Street. For females, it’s the Bulla Building at 301 W. Jones St. Families will be sheltered at the Salvation Army, 1863 Capital Boulevard.

Durham County Library locations will operate as warming centers Wednesday through Saturday of this week and Monday and Tuesday of next week during normal business hours.

Next week’s forecast: Warmer days ahead

As the front moves on, temperatures will lift next week across the state, starting Monday, when forecasters say the high will be 46 degrees, more in keeping with Raleigh’s average January high of about 50 degrees.

Each day next week will be a bit warmer, reaching into the 60s by Wednesday and through the following weekend.

